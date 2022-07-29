U.S. January Oil Production At Post Pandemic High

Apr. 05, 2023 3:44 AM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO, SCO, XOP, CRAK, IEO, IEZ, PXE, PXJ, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, XES
Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. oil production increased by 437 kb/d to 12,462 kb/d, a post-pandemic high.
  • From the beginning of April 2021 through to the week ending July 29, 2022, the US added horizontal oil rigs at a rate of close to 3.76 rigs/wk and peaked at 551 rigs in the week ending July 29.
  • The production cut forced the shorts to cover.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

A Guest post by Ovi

All of the Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼs March Petroleum Supply monthly PSM which provides updated information up to January 2023.

US C+C Production

Author

Oil Production Ranked by State

Author

Texas

Author

New Mexico

Author

North Dakota

Author

Alaska

Author

Colorado

Author

Oklahoma

Author

California

Author

Wyoming

Author

Utah

Author

Louisiana

Author

Gulf of Mexico

Author

US Big Two: Texas, New Mexico

Author

The Rest: On-Shore Lower 48 w/o Big Two

Author

US, Texas, Permian

Author

frac spreads

Author

Frac Spread Count

Author

Frac Spread

Author

DPR total production

Author

DPR monthly production

Author

DPR permian

Author

new permian wells

Author

eagle ford

Author

bakken

Author

Bakken

Author

Niobrara

Author

DUCs Drilled Wells

Author

Complete and Drilled Wells

Author

Complete and Drilled Wells

Author

US Tight Oil

Author

Permian Oil

Author

Bakken Oil

Author

Eagle Ford

Author

Niobrara

Author

Onshore L48

Author

WTI

Author

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.57K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.