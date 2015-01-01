UPS May Be Boring, But The Dividend Growth Is Immense

Apr. 05, 2023 9:00 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)2 Comments
Summary

  • UPS may not grab headlines, but it's rewarding shareholders with a larger share of the profits returned through the dividend each year.
  • UPS increased its dividend by 49.02% in 2022 and another 6.58% in 2023, while increasing its consecutive years of dividend growth to 13 years.
  • E-commerce is projected to grow YoY, and in 2025 it is projected to be less than 25% of total retail sales in the United States which is a tailwind for UPS.
  • UPS has grown its revenue sequentially YoY since 2015 to over $100 billion and drives 11.51% to the bottom line in pure profit allowing them to reward shareholders and expand their business.

UPS Delivering

Juanmonino

A shipping company may seem stale or boring in a world where technological advances continuously grab headlines. Artificial intelligence (AI), Metaverse, Web3, and Quantum Computing are some of the sectors the largest companies in the world are immersed in. A company that is making advances

UPS

Seeking Alpha

Income Statement

Seeking Alpha

e-commerce

Insider Intelligence

Dividend

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Comments (2)

