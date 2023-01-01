Michael Vi

With the recent rebound in the stock market, many investors are wondering: is it too late to get in on the tech rally? The answer is no: but getting good deals requires careful stock picking.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is one stock that bears a close look. This single sign-on vendor, once one of the hottest trades on Wall Street and an investor darling in the software sector, has risen ~20% this year in sympathy with other tech stocks, but remains down by nearly two-thirds relative to its pandemic highs. Of course, we should not be anchoring to the tech sector's most bloated period: but I think there is ample room for OKTA stock to continue rallying higher.

Data by YCharts

Momentum on Okta has been positive since the company reported Q4 results and issued FY24 guidance in early March. Though the stock has pumped upward since then, I am still holding onto my position and remain bullish on this name. Even as we expect Okta's growth rates to decelerate this year (owing to both its largesse plus macro headwinds, as Okta's per-head pricing suffers from layoffs and corporate headcount shrinkage particularly in the tech sector), we like the company's product positioning in the market and the current foundation of profitability that it has built.

As a reminder for investors who are newer to this stock, here is my full long-term bull case for Okta:

Despite its massive scale, Okta is still able to grow at an incredible pace. Okta, despite having reached a massive ~$2 billion annual revenue scale, is expecting to grow roughly ~20% y/y on an organic basis in the upcoming fiscal year. This is a reflection of both the company's strong execution plus the attractiveness of the IAM (identity access management) market.

Okta is a true "horizontal" software company whose product is applicable to companies of any size in any industry. Recurring revenue and high net retention rates. All of Okta's business is in recurring subscriptions; in addition, the company's seat-based pricing plus its multiple modules lend themselves nicely to its >120% net revenue retention rates. In short, Okta has a very stable subscription revenue base that is a powerful growth engine from within the current install base.

Okta's valuation also remains quite undemanding. At current share prices near $82, Okta trades at a market cap of $13.37 billion. After we net off the $2.58 billion of cash and $2.19 billion of convertible debt on Okta's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $12.98 billion.

As shown in the chart below, Okta is guiding to $2.155-$2.170 billion in revenue for the current fiscal year FY24, representing 16-17% y/y growth:

Okta FY24 outlook (Okta Q4 earnings deck)

Considering that Okta exited Q4 at a 18% y/y billings growth rate (on top of a 33% y/y revenue growth rate), there is reason to believe this outlook may be at least a few points of growth too shy. Nevertheless, taking the midpoint of this range at face value, Okta trades at 6.0x EV/FY24 revenue.

Yes, multiples are compressing in the tech sector (a function of higher interest rates making future profits less valuable today). My updated price target on Okta is $95, representing a 7x EV/FY24 revenue multiple (down from my prior target at 8x forward revenue, owing to higher interest rates as cited above) and 16% upside from current levels.

All in all, I view Okta as a relatively safe bet with double-digit appreciation upside - stay long here and hold out for a broader rebound before locking in gains in the mid-$90s.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Okta's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Okta Q4 results (Okta Q4 earnings deck)

Okta grew revenue at 33% y/y to $510.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $489.6 million (+28% y/y) by a hefty five-point margin. Revenue did, however, decelerate four points from 37% y/y growth in Q3.

As expected, Okta ran into billings deceleration this quarter: its $710 million of billings represented 18% y/y growth, down from 37% y/y growth in Q3.

Okta billings trends (Okta Q4 earnings deck)

The compression in billings, however, is tied closely to the company experiencing a shortening of contract durations. Management notes that it has not seen macro headwinds yet impact deal closings or sales cycles (which is a more positive comment than many other software companies are making). Per CFO Brett Tighe's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

With regards to the macro environment, similar to last quarter, we have not experienced a meaningful change in sales cycles or close rates. However, customers are requesting shorter-term contract links as they become more conservative with their long-term commitments. Additionally, our overall business was more weighted towards upsells versus new business across both SMB and enterprise. New pipeline generation was also more weighted towards upsells. And finally, we continue to experience minor FX headwinds on our top line metrics, which are incorporated into our reported numbers and outlook."

Shorter contract durations will diminish near-term billings, but it's not necessarily a signal that customers are backing away from Okta or that churn will elevate going forward. Many companies (Nutanix (NTNX) is one example) have capitalized on shorter durations and more frequent renewals as an opportunity to upsell more into existing clients.

On that note, net revenue retention rates remained high at 120% (this rate has hovered in the 120-125% range over the past several years). Again, given that Okta prices on a per-seat basis, it's reassuring to note that layoffs in the tech sector (where Okta has a large concentration of business) have not materially impacted churn.

Okta's pro forma operating margin also hit an all-time high of 9.0% in the quarter, up sharply from -6.2% in the year-ago Q4. As a reminder, the company has reduced its headcount by 5% - and its FY24 guidance calls for full-year operating margins at 6%, versus -1% in FY23.

Okta margin trends (Okta Q4 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

With stable top-line execution and a quiet plan to grow operating margins in FY24, I think Okta can continue to quietly beat and raise against its rather conservative targets and march its stock toward the mid-$90s. Stay long here and hold out a bit longer before locking in gains.