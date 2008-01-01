Fixed-Income Outlook: Getting A Grip In Slippery Markets

Summary

  • March’s sudden bank failures have revived investor fears of another global financial crisis.
  • Recent rate hikes signal central banks’ belief that the banking sector is robust enough to weather this episode.
  • While market conditions may be unpredictable, bond investors have many tools at hand for gaining traction.

John Kevin

By Scott DiMaggio, CFA and Gershon M. Distenfeld, CFA

Market twists and turns challenged fixed-income investors in the first quarter, as markets responded to swings in economic and inflation data and central banks struggled to control the wheel. Then, in

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

