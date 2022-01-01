As Investors Look Past Banking Crisis, One Regional Bank Signals There Is More Bad News To Come

Summary

  • U.S. Bancorp, the largest regional bank in the US with roughly $600B in assets, confirmed a Q1 earnings date of April 25, the latest Q1 report date in our 20 year history of data.
  • The April 25th date is a week later than anticipated, and disturbs a long-running pattern of reporting the Wednesday after the megabanks, along with other regional bank peers.
  • However, unlike SVB which catered to a tech-oriented consumer base, USB has a higher retail share of its total deposits which is generally seen as lower risk.

Banking System Uncertainty

Despite the recovery in US banks in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) crisis, the country’s largest regional bank has popped up on our radar as having confirmed an unusually late earnings date which warrants attention.

