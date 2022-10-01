Evgeny Gromov

Earnings of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) will most probably remain flattish this year. Single-digit loan growth will likely lift earnings while higher operating expenses and lower mortgage banking income will drag earnings. Overall, I'm expecting Independent Bank to report earnings of $2.95 per share for 2023, down by 0.9% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Further, the company is offering a dividend yield of over 5%. As a result, I'm adopting a buy rating on Independent Bank Corporation.

Margin Expansion to Taper Off Soon

The rate of growth of the net interest margin subsided in the fourth quarter of 2022 partly because of a surge in the balances of costly time deposits. The resultant deposit mix worsening will continue to hurt the pace of margin growth in 2023. As shown below, deposits moved away from non-interest-bearing accounts and shifted toward time deposits.

On the asset side of the balance sheet, there haven't been many changes. Variable-rate loans made up 42.8% of loans, excluding installment loans, at the end of December 2022, only slightly up from 42.1% at the end of September 2022, according to details given in the earnings presentation.

Keeping in mind that the up-rate cycle is nearing its end, and the recent changes in the deposit mix, I'm expecting the margin expansion to be muted this year compared to last year. I'm expecting the margin to grow by just four basis points in 2023. In comparison, the margin grew by 52 basis points in the last nine months of 2022.

Loan Growth Likely to Continue at the Fourth Quarter's Level

Independent Bank's loan growth continued to decelerate in the fourth quarter of 2022. The portfolio grew by 1.6% in 2023, taking the full year's loan growth to 19.4%. Despite the slowdown, the fourth quarter's performance is not disconcerting because it is in line with previous years.

I'm expecting the loan growth to remain near the fourth quarter's level in 2023. This is because the economic drivers are currently mixed. Independent Bank mostly operates in Michigan with one loan production office in Ohio. As a result, Michigan's economy is instrumental in loan growth. As shown below, the economic activity, as indicated by the coincident index, is in a poor position. However, the state's unemployment rate is doing quite well from a historical perspective.

The management is targeting low double-digit loan growth of between 10-12% for 2023, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. Considering the factors mentioned above, I believe the actual loan growth for 2023 will miss the management's target. I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 7% this year. Further, I'm expecting deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 2,558 2,699 2,698 2,858 3,413 3,637 Growth of Net Loans 28.1% 5.5% (0.0)% 5.9% 19.4% 6.6% Other Earning Assets 580 600 1,246 1,580 1,223 1,248 Deposits 2,913 3,037 3,637 4,117 4,379 4,666 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 65 128 109 109 165 168 Common equity 339 350 390 398 348 391 Book Value Per Share ($) 14.3 15.1 17.6 18.3 16.3 18.3 Tangible BVPS ($) 12.8 13.6 16.1 16.8 14.9 16.9 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Expecting Flattish Earnings for 2023

The anticipated loan growth will support earnings this year. On the other hand, the heightened inflation will drive up operating expenses, which will drag earnings. Further, the non-interest income will be lower this year as mortgage banking income has fallen sharply from the level seen in the first part of 2022. Mortgage banking income is unlikely to recover this year because of the high-interest rate environment.

Overall, I'm expecting Independent Bank to report earnings of $2.95 per share for 2023, down by 0.9% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 113 123 124 130 150 169 Provision for loan losses 2 1 12 (2) 5 5 Non-interest income 45 48 81 77 62 46 Non-interest expense 107 112 122 131 128 134 Net income - Common Sh. 40 46 56 63 63 63 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.68 2.00 2.53 2.88 2.97 2.95 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Earnings at Risk are High, but the Probability of Incurring Loss is Low

Unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio amounted to $87.3 million at the end of 2022, which is as large as a quarter of total equity or 1.4 times the net income for last year. Therefore, the earnings at risk are large.

However, it's very unlikely that Independent Bank will have to sell its portfolio and thereby realize these losses. Most probably, the company will ride out this rate cycle and start reversing these unrealized losses next year when interest rates start to decline. My optimism is based on the fact that Independent Bank does not have exposure to risky assets like crypto-currencies and digital tokens. Further, the company does not focus on start-ups and venture capital investments. Therefore, it's very unlikely that the company could face a situation stressful enough to force it to sell its securities portfolio.

Moreover, the company's capital levels appear comfortable. The total capital ratio stood at 12.22% at the end of December 2022, as opposed to the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.50%. Considering these factors, Independent Bank's existing risk level appears satisfactory.

Adopting a Buy Rating

Independent Bank is offering a dividend yield of 5.3% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.23 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 31% for 2023, which is in line with the five-year average of 32%. Therefore, the dividend appears secure.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value Independent Bank. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.34x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 13.6 16.1 16.8 14.9 Average Market Price ($) 21.8 15.9 22.0 21.7 Historical P/TB 1.60x 0.99x 1.31x 1.46x 1.34x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $16.9 gives a target price of $22.6 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 30.4% upside from the April 4 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.14x 1.24x 1.34x 1.44x 1.54x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 16.9 16.9 16.9 16.9 16.9 Target Price ($) 19.2 20.9 22.6 24.3 26.0 Market Price ($) 17.3 17.3 17.3 17.3 17.3 Upside/(Downside) 10.9% 20.6% 30.4% 40.1% 49.9% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 8.0x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 2.00 2.53 2.88 2.97 Average Market Price ($) 21.8 15.9 22.0 21.7 Historical P/E 10.9x 6.3x 7.6x 7.3x 8.0x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.95 gives a target price of $23.6 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 36.3% upside from the April 4 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 6.0x 7.0x 8.0x 9.0x 10.0x EPS 2023 ($) 2.95 2.95 2.95 2.95 2.95 Target Price ($) 17.7 20.7 23.6 26.6 29.5 Market Price ($) 17.3 17.3 17.3 17.3 17.3 Upside/(Downside) 2.3% 19.3% 36.3% 53.3% 70.3% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $23.1, which implies a 33.3% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 38.6%. Hence, I'm adopting a buy rating on Independent Bank Corporation.