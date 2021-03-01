GrowGeneration: Will The Profitable Growth Forecasts For 2023 Impress The Markets?

Apr. 05, 2023 4:29 AM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)
Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
919 Followers

Summary

  • GrowGeneration recently reported its Q4-2022 and FY2022 financials.
  • The company restructured and “rightsized” its business operations in 2022.
  • Its Q4-2022 report shows a decline in revenue and an increase in a net loss as a result of the strategic change.
  • Now that its balance sheet has stabilized, the company predicts growth and profit for 2023.
  • I rate the company’s stock as a neutral buy since it has decreased so much in price, but there may be an investment opportunity around the corner; you should keep an eye on its performance.

Marijuana in a grow room under lights

mrorange002/iStock via Getty Images

Cannabis stocks and support stocks have been down for the last year and there is no foreseeable end to the downtrend. The companies have not weathered the volatility storm. Rate hikes, inflation, recession, and global instabilities have wrecked the consumption markets

This article was written by

Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
919 Followers
Welcome to the home of The Cannabis Report: a monthly report on the cannabis industry. I am an analyst and consultant in the cannabis industry. I have contributed to High Times Magazine. I currently have a book out, Cannabis in the Ancient Greek and Roman World. I am most interested in technical stock analysis, option strategies, small cap strategies, and emerging markets. Feel free to contact me with any questions about the cannabis industry or publicly traded stocks in the cannabis industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GRWG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.