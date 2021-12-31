Ferrexpo: A Tale Of Survival

Apr. 05, 2023 4:31 AM ETFerrexpo plc (FEEXF), FEEXY1 Comment
Summary

  • Ukrainian iron ore company Ferrexpo has managed to survive the Russian conflict so far admirably.
  • Operations continue and the company remains profitable, whilst having cleared its Balance Sheet of debt.
  • Given the current state of the conflict in Ukraine and the impressive management of the company during the war, Ferrexpo’s shares seem potentially like an attractive investment opportunity.

Iron ore loaded into a machine

SergeyZavalnyuk

Map of Ukraine with location of Ferrexpo's operations

Author's Representation

Ferrexpo Share Price

Author's Compilation - Based on Data from Yahoo Finance

Iron ore price graph

Iron Ore Prices (USD / tonne) (Trading Economics)

Summary of Ferrexpo's Income Statement

Author's Compilation - Based on Data from Ferrexpo

Summary of Ferrexpo's Balance Sheet

Author's Compilation - Based on Data from Ferrexpo

Summary of Ferrexpo's Cash Flow Statement

Author's Compilation - Based on Data from Ferrexpo

Results of Value Models

Author's Representation

Model Income Statement Assumptions

Author's Representation

Model Balance Sheet Assumptions

Author's Representation

Model Cash Flow Statement Assumptions

Author's Representation

Discounted Cash Flow Model Breakdown

Author's Representation

Comments (1)

