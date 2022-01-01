DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) is a prime example of what happens when preclinical stage companies launch IPOs without clinical data. In India we have this real estate business where individual apartments are sold in large "layouts" on a sight-unseen basis, or when the project is completed. The latter always commands premium pricing compared to the former, because you never know what you will be sold, as this author has found out to his eternal chagrin. This works similarly with biopharma investing, which is why I never buy IPOs. Couple that with an IPO that has no clinical data, and you get a company that quickly runs itself off the road.

I discussed in an article last year how Foghorn has very interesting science, and how big pharma has poured in hundreds of millions of dollars into it. At that time, the company had a partial clinical hold on its lead trial. Now, with the full clinical hold and the resulting devaluation of the stock, the company is trading well below cash, cash it acquired through these big pharma deals for programs whose futures are now in question. Big Pharma has enough money to write off these expenses as tax loss and so on; but what are you, the retail investor who believed in the science without seeing any data, going to do?

Foghorn has a pipeline chock-full of early stage, highly differentiated molecules targeting various types of cancers. Their platform is called "gene traffic control," which targets the chromatin gene regulatory system, which is one of the ways cells regulate gene expression by using chromatins. Foghorn uses all sorts of molecules to control these chromatins. These are: one, enzymatic small molecule inhibitors for CRC mutations or overexpressions; two, targeted bifunctional protein degraders for TFs; and three, TF disruptors that disrupt the interaction sites of CRC and TF. The molecule in question, FHD-286 targeting AML/MDS, is an enzymatic inhibitor.

On May 20 last year, the FDA put the phase 1 dose escalation trial on a partial clinical hold, meaning no new patients could be enrolled, but existing patients could continue on therapy. The hold occurred after a patient died due to differentiation syndrome. This differentiation syndrome is a serious side effect and a somewhat common occurrence in various trials which occurs due to a drug's mechanism of action, which may release cytokines from leukemic cells a few weeks after treatment. This delayed onset makes it difficult to detect during the trial, and also difficult to ascribe a particular cause to it. I noted how another company had the same issue, the FDA asked them the same questions - review of the safety database, risk mitigation strategies and a breakdown of clinical activity across dose levels - and the hold was lifted in two months.

Unfortunately for Foghorn, that did not happen here. Less than three months later, the FDA slapped a full clinical hold on the program after additional suspected cases of fatal differentiation syndrome were detected. While this hold has no bearing on the dose escalation phase 1 trial of FHD-286 in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), which continues per protocol, it has dampened the prospects of FHTX stock considerably. The reason there's not been a pan-molecule hold, rather an indication-specific hold, is because differentiation syndrome is a well recognized side effect in certain AML/MDS trials. However, that is small consolation to the company, because the hold has not been lifted.

As of March 9, there has been no update from the company on the lifting of the hold, or the path forward. All it says - and it says this repetitively - is that the "Company anticipates providing clarity on the development path for FHD-286 in AML/MDS in the first half of 2023."

Meanwhile, the stock remains stagnant; it has not been able to recover from that large drop from August. Meanwhile, also, Cigall Kadoch, the scientist on whose work the company was founded, left the BoD while the clinical hold fiasco was ongoing, and this has not improved investor confidence. Ms Kadoch resigned from the company board within 7 days of the FDA putting the clinical hold, and while the spin was that she found a new job at another scientific institution (she was at Dana Farber when she did the research), this has not been timed well.

Financials

FHTX has a market cap of $259mn and a cash balance of $373mn as of September 2022. Last year, the company spent $105mn on R&D and $30mn on G&A. At that rate, they have a cash runway going into 2025.

Bottomline

FHTX is in a limbo right now. Until that hold is lifted, nothing is going to move the stock. There is no way to know whether the hold will even be lifted. My previous article was more upbeat because of Kura's example that I gave then. However, it has been more than 6 months, with no end in sight to the clinical hold. I would be very cautious with my investment here, if I had any.