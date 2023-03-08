United Bankshares: Growth And Sustainability In Unity, But Stock A Bit Pricey

Apr. 05, 2023 4:54 AM ETUnited Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)
Investigating The Stock Market
Summary

  • United Bankshares, Inc. maintained its operational stability amidst macroeconomic volatility.
  • Its financial positioning remains in good shape.
  • Market headwinds may slow down its near-term performance, but improvements are evident.
  • Its well-covered dividends are continuous, matched with attractive yields.
  • The stock price keeps decreasing but is not cheap.

Man Planting Flag On Piles Of Cash

DNY59

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) operates in a highly volatile market today. Even so, its solid 2022 performance is proof that it can stabilize its business and withstand headwinds. Thanks to its well-diversified earning asset portfolio. Yet, it must watch out for its

Interest Income And Interest Income

Interest Income And Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

Interest Income And Interest Expense

Interest Income And Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, And Mortgage Rate

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, And Mortgage Rate (Author Estimation)

Loans, Deposits, And Loan-To-Deposit Ratio

Loans, Deposits, And Loan-To-Deposit Ratio (MarketWatch)

Cash And Investments And Borrowings

Cash And Investments And Borrowings (United Bankshares, Inc. 4Q Financial Report)

