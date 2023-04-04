Still The Most Astonishing Labor Market: Job Openings, Hiring, Voluntary Quits, Layoffs, Discharges

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.22K Followers

Summary

  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data as part of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). These are based on surveys sent to 21,000 businesses about their actual workforce details.
  • Job openings fell but remained historically high. Actual hiring dipped, but remained well above the pre-pandemic record.
  • Layoffs and discharges dropped again, and were well below the pre-pandemic record low. Voluntary quits rose again and are still in the astronomical zone.

Asian male director is interviewing to recruit new employees

SunnyVMD

Still lots of churn as workers arbitrage the tight labor market for their benefit. Back to “normal” a long way off.

Job openings fell but remained historically high. And this is not based on wishful-thinking job postings, but on surveys

Total job openings, in thousands, seasonally adjusted

Total hires, in thousands, seasonally adjusted

Total layoffs and discharges, in thousands

Total quits, in thousands

Professional and business services job openings, in thousands, seasonally adjusted

Information job openings, in thousands, not seasonally adjusted

Leisure and hospitality job openings, in thousands, seasonally adjusted

Healthcare and social assistance job openings, in thousands, seasonally adjusted

Retail trade job openings, in thousands, seasonally adjusted

Education - state and local government job openings, in thousands, seasonally adjusted

Manufacturing job openings, in thousands, seasonally adjusted

Construction job openings, in thousands, seasonally adjusted

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.22K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.