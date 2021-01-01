LPETTET

Investment Thesis

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) offers cost management and data analytics solutions for the U.S. healthcare industry, a sector that faces significant challenges as healthcare costs continue to rise. MultiPlan's solutions have the potential to help reduce those costs by increasing the reliability of payments and streamlining data management, enabling healthcare providers to focus on patient care. This service is something I think will give the company plenty of more room to grow as healthcare companies want to keep good margins despite facing higher inflation, and this is something MultiPlan can help with.

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Despite some of the positive outlooks for the company, I don't think the valuation makes for a great buy case right now as the bottom line remains negative. Short-term challenges may impact the company's financial performance, and intense competition in the industry could affect its market position. While I do think MultiPlan's long-term prospects are promising, buying at a fair price is important, and right now there is no potential for a buy case until the bottom remains positive and consistently like that. A sell rating seems the most sound until those changes.

Industry Trends

Healthcare spending in the US is a big deal, and according to CMS, it hit a staggering $4.3 trillion in 2021. That's roughly $13,000 per person or almost a fifth of GDP. As the population ages and the demand for cutting-edge medical technology increases, projections by CMS suggest that this figure will climb to $6.8 trillion by 2030. It's no wonder that stakeholders, especially payors, are scrambling to find ways to reduce these costs and increase payment reliability. That's where I think MultiPlan comes in, offering data analytics and cost management solutions to the US healthcare industry. MPLN's solutions help lower healthcare costs, and their demand should stay high among payors in my opinion. As the need for primary and preventive care continues to grow, coupled with the rise of new medical technologies, it's clear that healthcare activity will keep trending upwards. This means that interest and usage of MPLN's solutions will likely continue to climb too, as medical claims volume and value follow suit. With an access fee structure that's mostly based on a percentage of the savings realized, MPLN is well-positioned to benefit from the general upward trend in medical costs. Looking ahead, I believe MPLN will play a vital role in slowing down healthcare prices, which would translate into even more cost savings for their clients. Although MPLN does face some short-term challenges, such as intense competition in the industry, the company's strong market position is one of the sole positives about a potential investment. But it is still overshadowed by the unreasonable and unsupported valuation.

Strong Customer Base

MultiPlan Corporation I think has established itself as a trusted partner with almost all major health plans, fostering long-term relationships that have lasted for an average of 25 years. Due to the high switching costs, customers are less likely to leave these partnerships. Additionally, MPLN is electronically embedded into its clients' claims processing functions, making it easier for customers to access and use its services. This further strengthens their market position in my opinion, but they are not invincible to competition, and time will tell if they have made the necessary moves to keep a strong and loyal enough customer base.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

I believe MultiPlan's company success can be attributed to its ability to build and maintain strong relationships with payors over the long term. This is thanks to the company's track record of delivering excellent service and support following the signing of contracts. As new services are introduced and more claims are accumulated, the volume of claims that MultiPlan reprices tends to increase, indicating high levels of customer satisfaction. I also think it's worth noting that while the company's revenue comes from a small number of customers, these long-term relationships are key to its success. It will be interesting to see how the company has managed to hedge itself against competition entering the space. They have around $330 million in cash that could be deployed and invested to hopefully gain some speed and momentum in securing more and a stronger market share. But that amount of cash is still nuggets compared to some of the largest healthcare companies in the sector.

Risks And Challenges

When it comes to the healthcare industry, many players are vying for a piece of the pie. It's important to take a closer look at the competition to truly understand where MultiPlan stands. Even though there are many companies out there offering solutions to healthcare issues, MultiPlan has a leg up thanks to its size, experience, and reputation as a leading independent PPO provider. This is especially true when it comes to handling out-of-network claims.

For large carriers offering fully insured and self-funded plans, MultiPlan's services offer a turn-key solution that makes processing claims faster and easier than other options. While there are other analytics-based repricing service providers out there, such as Zelis, AMPS, ELAP, PayerCompass, 6Degrees, and ClearHealth Strategies, most of them focus on Medicare-plus solutions. MultiPlan, on the other hand, is already integrated into the systems of the largest healthcare providers. This I think puts some weight off from MultiPlan and lets them be able to focus on their niche a little more effectively.

Market Look (Investor Presentation)

In my opinion, MultiPlan has a competitive edge due to its comprehensive claims database and single-point-of-contact service, which sets it apart from its competitors. While the healthcare industry is highly competitive, MultiPlan's position as a leading independent PPO provider and its established relationships with long-term customers give it a strong foundation to continue to thrive in the future. Time will tell when that leading position will translate into a positive bottom line though.

Conclusion And Takeaway

The decline in MultiPlan's EBITDA projections has highlighted a significant issue - margin compression - which seems to be quite severe. Besides lower margins, the increased risk of larger and more established healthcare companies entering the space and becoming direct threats to MultiPlan only increased by each day. I think this has helped weigh on the share price and is one of the reasons for the almost 80% decline over the last 12 months.

Looking at the valuation of the company, they are yet to have a positive bottom line. With estimates for 2023 being a EPS of $-0.22, a generous 15% growth rate YoY would still put the company as overvalued for many years until the net income becomes positive. This is one of the main issues I have with the valuation. Growing into it will very likely take a long time, and that time invested might be better spent elsewhere. There is some fair value to it however if you look at the p/b of just 0.42 and the p/s being 0.69. These numbers are quite low and on their own could suggest there might be value. But again, I think it will take too long for the company to grow into their current valuation, even with high growth rates YoY. The company has built up a nice cash position, but its nothing compared to the long-term debt of $4.7 billion and I think this necessity of paying back large amounts of debt each year will really hinder growth.

Earnings Report (Earnings Report)

However, despite the near-term outlook, the healthcare industry's escalating costs are driving the demand for cost-saving solutions like MPLNs. Healthcare stakeholders, particularly payors, are eager to discover ways to reduce costs while maintaining the dependability of payments, which makes MPLN's solutions particularly valuable. But to finish the article off, I don't think the tailwinds such as more companies seeking to find cost-effective solutions are enough to justify a buy right now. The bottom line remains very inconsistent and until there are several quarters of a positive EPS I will stay away and suggest others do the same.