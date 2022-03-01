ALFSnaiper/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is our favorite in the sector. The industry supply is still lagging behind pre-pandemic period, which will keep air fares high next year, so even with persistent high crack spreads and margin pressures from union labor deals, Alaska Air Group will reach acceptable levels of profitability as early as in 2023. The fleet expansion plan will help support organic growth in the cyclical sector, and we believe that the company's financial position is the strongest across the industry. Buy & Hold ALK stock.

Air fares will remain high in 2023 due to structural deficit of commercial fleet, traffic is recovering

Demand recovery after Covid-19 pandemic is underway and there is a potential for demand to expand in 2023 even though we are no longer impacted by the quarantine and the North American flight market has almost returned to 2019 levels.

Nevertheless, the situation in the transportation sector remains unchanged as underinvestment in the industry and inability of carriers to ensure a rapid recovery in demand for flights after the pandemic contribute to the persistence of record ticket prices. While most airlines announce ambitious plans to buy new aircraft, production disruptions in the aircraft industry will not allow for rapid fleet expansion, supply in the transportation market in 2023 will remain squeezed and, consequently, prices will remain high.

We expect the normalization of airline fares to begin only in 2024, but it will largely depend on fuel prices. Since it is difficult to assess the balance in the oil market over the long term, we conservatively estimate a decrease of -2.4% per year, which corresponds to the index dynamics over the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, Alaska Air Group is planning a significant fleet expansion over the next 3 years - the company expects to deliver ~70 planes in the next 3 years, which will significantly increase the company's fleet capacity (ASM).

We expect load-factors to remain at record levels next year and to normalize to their historical averages in 2024. We thus estimate the company's revenue to be $10,861 mln (+12.6% YoY) in 2023 and $12,009 mln (+10.6% YoY) in 2024.

Costs remain a problem for airlines, but ALK outperforms the industry

Fuel is the most significant cost item for them. Although the crack spread continues to set new records, the surplus that has emerged in the oil market will help to smooth the cost curve for producers. In the recent Special Report, we lowered the forecast for the 2023 price of Brent oil. Due to high uncertainty, we are maintaining the forecast for 2024-2026 at $90/barrel.

When it comes to the crack spread and refining margins, we hold the view that they will decline to their historical averages in 2024. However, a growth of exports from China to Europe could substantially speed up the process of normalization for the crack spread.

Alaska's labor deals will also continue to squeeze margins, but with the company almost fully staffed and hiring around 3,500 employees next year, we don't think this will be a major issue for the company given high Passenger Yields and revenue growth.

We thus expect that next year the company's operating margin, excluding Special costs item, will reach 11.20%, which is in line with the management's expectations of 9-12%.

Hence, we have revised the EBITDA forecast upwards from $764 mln (-28% YoY) to $1,737 mln (+63.1% YoY) in 2023 and from $1,795 mln (+135% YoY) to $1,871 mln (+7.7% YoY) in 2024.

That said, even with labor deals, Alaska Air Group will significantly outpace the sector in terms of margin and will manage to cover large capital investment to buy new aircraft (our estimate - $2 bn in 2023 and $1.6 bn in 2024) with operating cash flow.

Valuation

We are evaluating ALK price based on discounted at 13% EV/EBITDA multiples method. For the valuation purposes, we're also projecting free cash flow and accounting it in projected net debt. We are raising the fair value price for the shares from $46.9 to $66.6 due to:

the increased EBITDA forecasts for 2023-2024;

the reduction of the basic multiple from 5.6х to 4.8х;

the shift of the FTM valuation. We are evaluating the company by its projected results in 2024 that are discounted at the rate of 13%, which have become closer by one quarter.

Based on the new assumptions, we are raising the rating for the shares to BUY. Price below is depicted without 13% discount.

While cyclical companies are always traded fairly cheaply, at the current price of $42/share ALK is traded at 2x and 2x forward multiples, which looks unduly low. We give Strong Buy status for long-term value investors.

Conclusion

Although the airline industry continues to be under pressure from record crack spreads, fuel costs and rising wages, the sector's profitability is likely to recover in 2023. Alaska Air Group, meanwhile, looks like the most attractive target - with negative net debt, the company has no need to raise additional funding for its large capex program, as its CFO margin leadership makes it look secure. That said, the company's market price is unduly low, despite its clear near-term expansion strategy.

To manage the position, we suggest keeping an eye on Alaska Air Group and competitor financial statements, as well as industry reports (IATA, FAA, ICAO, etc.)