DNY59

By Jason Pratt

Insurers may benefit from adaptability across sectors, quality, and - importantly - duration in the current environment.

With higher yields across fixed income in both home currencies and abroad, insurers have more options to consider while taking advantage of a strong fundamental backdrop in credit. That said, their ability to transition portfolios quickly into higher yields could be meaningfully constrained by unrealized losses. Finding an effective way to address reinvestment opportunities will be crucial.

For traditional core portfolios that tend to be credit-focused in Europe and the U.K., rather than stay the course, we think cash flows should be reinvested considering the options available across the spectrum of short-duration markets. Utilizing short-duration markets across high grade, high yield, and emerging markets debt, in our view, offers compelling yield across the curve and more effectively insulates from credit concerns, given the balance-sheet runway that remains for issuers.

Within core strategies, other tools can be leveraged in combination with short-duration credit, including agency residential mortgage-backed securities, where the market trades near par or even at a discount with attractive yield, high quality, and a better convexity profile. Municipals are another interesting option for diversification with quality and can make up for the lack of duration in shorter-tenor markets.

Multi-sector portfolios can mean different things to investors but, importantly, shouldn't imply a carte blanche approach. Multi-sector should be more tactical, with the return objective generally expected to be positive in absolute terms over a cycle. Multi-sector allows more flexibility not only across sectors and quality but also, importantly, duration. Including a mix of sectors such as EMD, collateralized loan obligations, non-agency RMBS, commercial mortgage-backed securities, currencies, private placements, and municipal finance provides a much larger toolbox within a well-defined risk budget. The total return objective means the approach will be more tactical for insurers looking to build the value of assets in their balance sheet.

Multi-sector can also work in buy-and-maintain portfolios where the focus is on yield and capital efficiency and where duration needs for liabilities must be managed. The available sectors can be similar, although likely with less emphasis on securitized markets where cash flows vary. Diversification of yield is really the underlying objective here in order to facilitate a more reliable and, ideally, more robust outcome for the liquidity trade-offs that may be taken.

In our view, rethinking core and the use of multi-sector fixed income should be a priority for 2023, to take advantage of unique markets in the front end of the curve where yields remain most compelling with high quality and potentially reduced volatility.

