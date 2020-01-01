NTG: 9% Yield From This Natural Gas Pipelines CEF

Apr. 05, 2023 5:35 AM ETTortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG)
Summary

  • Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-end fund focused on MLP equity.
  • The differentiator for this CEF versus its peers is its focus on natural gas infrastructure.
  • The CEF is currently trading with an -18% discount to NAV.
  • The top 10 names make up over 71% of the entire fund.

Working at refinery oil production platform.

Smederevac/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) is a closed end fund aggregating MLP / C-corporates equities. As per the fund literature, the vehicle offers:

Exposure to natural gas infrastructure entities operating real, long-lived, essential pipeline and logistical assets

prie

Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

price

Natural Gas Prices (TradingView)

top holdings

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

valuation

Valuation Metrics (Morningstar)

sector

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

Chart
Data by YCharts

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Comments

