My Dividend Growth Income - March 2023 Update

Apr. 05, 2023 5:37 AM ETADI, ALLY, AMT, AMZN, AVGO, BBY, BOC, CARR, CCOI, CMCSA, CVS, DLR, EPD, EPRT, FNF, FRG, GLW, GM, HD, LMT, MPLX, MPW, MSFT, O, SBUX, SCHD, UNH, UNP, V, VICI, WSO
Financial Engineering profile picture
Financial Engineering
665 Followers

Summary

  • Dividends received in March totaled $644.63, a new personal record.
  • Forward dividend income grew by $130, translating to M/M growth of 2.27%.
  • Roughly half of the increase in dividends was due to a slight change in holdings.
  • The estimated forward dividend income is now $5,863.

Young woman and man climbing red bar graph

Klaus Vedfelt

Another strong month of growth is in the books for dividend growth portfolio. The buy-sell transaction in changing one position in my portfolio accounted for an increase in projected income of $69.59. This is in addition to the $60 added in forward

Dividend growth investing

Dividend Growth (dividendsengineer.com)

Dividends received

Total Dividends Received (dividendsengineer.com)

Dividend growth in real-time

Real-time Transactions Tracker (dividendsengineer.com)

Dividend growth

American Tower Dividend Growth (Seekingalpha.com)

This article was written by

Financial Engineering profile picture
Financial Engineering
665 Followers
I am an electromechanical engineer who has worked in the automotive, IT infrastructure, and medical device industries. My goal is to produce technical breakdowns on company products and share my industry experiences to provide insight on current engineering trends. Providing real world product knowledge on new trends or relatively unknown engineering developments gives readers a unique advantage when conducting research on a potential investment.I am a long term buy-and-hold investor who seeks investments with strong cash flows that produce a growing passive income stream or heavily invest into R&D.Follow my blog posts and track my real-time portfolio transactions on my blog, Engineered Finances, at dividendsengineer.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD MSFT V ADI AMT VICI CCOI EPRT HD O UNP LMT CMCSA AVGO MPLX MPW WSO FRG GLW ALLY UNH CVS DLR SBUX AMZN BOC EPD FNF CARR GM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.