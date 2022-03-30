East 72 - SBM: A Unique Investment In The Ultra-Rich With Operating Leverage And Growth

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.17K Followers

Summary

  • Societe des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Etrangers a Monaco SA (SBM) is a unique global investment.
  • SBM has made two significant capital gains – over €680million - from backing early-stage gaming entrepreneurs and concepts.
  • We have looked at SBM on a sum of the parts basis but in a different way to ascertain at prevailing share prices what we are paying for earnings from luxury rental accommodation.
  • We believe at the prevailing share price of €91.80, we are paying below 6x forecast FY23 EV/EBITDA for the residential and commercial portfolio.

Formula 1 track Monaco

OK_Gaffer/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco (BMRMF)

Watch any old footage of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix – the blue-riband

illustrative rental listing

table: rental business over ten years

table: Operating profits and revenues for the gaming business for the past 10 full years

valuation table

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.17K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.