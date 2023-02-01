pcess609

Buy this dip in NextEra Energy Partners

Sometimes you don't need to dig too far or too deep to find a great company at a reasonable price. One such opportunity presents itself today in my view. This is not a special situation, it's not a deep value turnaround, it's not an underfollowed name either. This is just a rock-solid company that's fallen too far and is now screaming cheap on a dividend and total return basis.

Time to buy the dip in NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP).

NextEra Energy (NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners are joint at the hip. So, in order to understand NEP, you need to have a handle on NEE.

NEE is a utility, and it's a good one too. They are a leading clean energy provider and have roughly 65 GW's of generating capacity across their portfolio, most of which is in the renewable, emission free and nuclear space. They also have battery storage. They are in fact one of the largest generators of renewable wind and solar energy with battery storage in the world.

NEP is a yieldco which in simple terms is a pass-through company designed for 'yield'. In a symbiotic relationship the utility, NEE, builds and then then sells all or part of these assets into the yieldco, NEP. The former is more of a growth engine with the latter being more of a cash cow. NEP raises cash to buy the assets from NEE. NEE then uses the cash to keep growing and developing and then selling back into NEP and on and on it goes.

NEE owns around 54% of NEP and so also benefits handsomely from the growth NEP generates as this process develops and evolves.

Investor roadshow on the go.

NEP has been on the road, from late Feb through March the company has been engaging with investors. It seems from their website the main point of discussion was the long-term growth rate expectations for both NEE and NEP. Let's jump right in and see what they had to say...

If NEE is flourishing then it gives NEP a roster of assets and investments it can make, its project pipeline also serves as a line of visibility into future growth for the yieldco so once again the two are inextricably tied. NEE is firing on all cylinders to put it bluntly, in fact performance is so robust and the outlook so strong that the company can and likely will continue to grow for years to come.

NEE 2022 Earnings Highlights (Company presentation)

With my recent articles on Constellation Energy (CEG) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI) focusing on the space we also see with NEE that the demand drivers are strong and diverse. While project and loan size at HASI tends to cover the smaller end of investments those of CEG and NEE are in the 'bulge bracket' size. To reiterate if you haven't had the time to read those articles the move to clean energy is not just about the 'Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)' it's a long-term mega trend. It's going to literally cost trillions of dollars in annual capex to get the globe to meet its climate goals.

Demand drivers for Renewable Energy (Company Presentation)

So, with the NEE flywheel spinning at warp speed NEP continues to do its thing. Its building out its portfolio across the USA in lockstep with the NEE growth engine. Interestingly however they company is able to grow outside of if its relationship with NEE too, so it's not just tied into its parent for growth opportunities. The company can scout the entire investable universe for opportunities. Having said though its primary hunting ground for assets remains in the stable and the outlook is promising. From its current size the internal pipeline looks like this:

NEP growth pipeline (Company Presentation)

The internal pipeline provides for roughly 64% growth in capacity from current existing and backlogged projects. The company has ample liquidity too to fund these investments and has also diversified its sources of funding and capital over the last few years. The result of which is a well staggered balance sheet and an investment grade rating.

NEP funding capacity and credit rating (Company Presentation)

What's the opportunity?

With the first quarter of 2023 behind us I noticed something pretty interesting in the market performance. Tech has roared back so far in 2023, this rotation has come at the expense of the more defensive sectors out there. Utilities in particular ended the quarter down 4.4% only banks courtesy of the collapse in Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) were the other notable losers. Defensive stocks and positioning seem to be at relative lows at present.

YTD returns (Seeking Alpha)

Now within the utilities space, NEP has underperformed the sector considerably too setting us up for an enticing entry point that I'll get to in bit.

Utilities ETF vs NEE and NEP (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 5 years NEE and NEP have tracked each other closely however there has been a large divergence in that tracking in 2023

NEE vs NEP 5-year chart (Seeking Alpha)

Here is the opportunity as I see it. The best-in-class yieldco has broken ranks with its parent and I'd expect that gap to close over time or for the trend of the two names to match at least.

Why has it happened? My assumption is twofold, first off recent results came in below expectations with adjusted EBITDA of $ 360mn way below consensus expectations of $ 406mn. This translated into cash available for distributions to come in at $74mn vs the $116mn expected by the street. This has led to some fears that the company can't afford its dividend. I've had a dig into the numbers, and it seems to me that this short coming was due to several one-off type issues. Firstly, operation and maintenance costs were higher than expected (cost of $37mn), an increased allocation of wind production tax credits was a headwind ($44mn) and on top of that lower wind production in Q4 2022 shaved off $13mn in income too.

Secondly, there may be some concern around higher interest rates and funding costs for existing debt and of course new debt that would need to be raised in order to continue growing the asset base. On this front the company has successfully sourced capital at very attractive rates. Of course, with rates moving higher the hurdle rates for new acquisitions/investments have to be higher too and this could actually prove to be a tailwind for new capital deployment as valuations are marked down to compensate for higher interest rates, whilst they have ample dry powder available at lower rates to deploy. We could see some margin expansion courtesy of this low-cost funding.

NEP cost of funding (Company Presentation)

Valuation

This business has an incredible track record of returns and performance. The company was established in 2014 and has been a market beater over the period returning 12% per annum in total annual returns. The total return since IPO has been 161% vs that of 109% for the S&P500.

Dividends to shareholders have grown equally fast (the dividend has grown by 330% since listing) and the company expects to continue increasing the dividend by 12-15% annually through to 2026 for an implied dividend of $5.11-5.68 in 2026. At the low end that implies a dividend yield of 5.3% today rising to 8.4% at current prices of $61 per share.

The steep derating of the company down 14% YTD and 30% from its 52-week high is giving us an incredible buying opportunity. Looking back since IPO there have been only 3 occasions that you could buy NEP at a dividend yield of 5% or higher. One of those times is now. Returns from a 5% yield growing at 12-15% per annum compounded have been incredible.

NEP returns after reaching 5% dividend yield (Analyst)

Much like REITs it doesn't help to look at EPS for companies like this we need to look at Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) and during the current roadshow this is the slide the company posted on its forecasts for dividends and CAFD for 2022 and 2023

Earnings and Div forecasts (Company Presentation)

It's a busy slide but, we're looking at $770-860m of CAFD for 2023. The company has 186m shares outstanding (including those held by NEE) and that equates to $4.13 per share in CAFD for 2023, at the low end of the range. With a current dividend of $3.25 that's easily covered. If they pay dividends at the top end of the range i.e. growth of 15% ($3.73) it would still be covered. In my mind this means we could probably look forward to the dividend growing at the upper end of the range. That would in turn imply a dividend pay-out ratio of 90% which is historically in line.

Because this is a yieldco and its sole purpose is to buy, manage and own cash generating assets where the balance of cash is essentially paid out, I've chosen to value the company on a dividend discount model and dividend yield basis.

For the Dividend Discount Model (DDM), I'm assuming a discount rate of 7% which is twice the current US 10Yr yield (might be too conservative) and a dividend growth rate of 13.5% per annum which is the middle of the current growth target range.

Dividend Discount Model (Analyst)

From a dividend yield perspective there are many variables one can use to determine which valuation is best.

From a peer group perspective, we get the following yields on offer. With its massive visibility of high-quality growth ahead of it, backed by an exceptional track record of dividend growth since listing, I'm going to stick my neck out and suggest a 4-4.5% yield is about right for the company.

Peer group comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation at various dividend yields (Analyst)

In the middle of the Dividend Yield range of 4.25% we'd get a price of $76.50

The average of my DDM and Yield target is $79.10.

At current prices of $60.50 that implies a return of 31% and a total return of 36% if we include that incredibly attractive dividend yield.

What are the risks?

Generally speaking, the risks for companies operating in this sector are fairly similar, and so we need to watch the following.

These companies borrow money from various sources such as financial institutions, shareholders, or bond investors. Higher interest rates make the cost of borrowing rise. The follow-on effect of this is that in order to maintain the required return for investments the return hurdles need to adjust higher to compensate for this. This could mean fewer opportunities to invest if the cost/return sums don't add up, which in turn leads to slower growth going forward.

Companies that take on debt are also at risk of refinancing that debt at higher rates when they become due for repayment. The sharp and sudden increase in interest rates in 2022 and into 2023 has potentially raised their future debt costs and unless rates have come back down by the time they are renegotiated it may result in a future headwind. This needs to be watched.

The risk of US recession could also stall funding for projects (impacting the NEE or third-party development pipelines). The collapse of SVB bank and the subsequent turmoil in the banking sector could also potentially cause banks to reign in lending until the situation has stabilised, similarly to HASI and again like HASI this has the potential to become a tailwind for the company as competition fades and best of breed such as NEE and NEP step in to fill any void.

NEP and NEE are closely linked and the growth engine for NEP comes primarily from NEE. As its primary source of assets and acquisitions a close eye needs to be kept on NEE and its performance. If for example they decide to pull back on Capex to weather an economic downturn or find development costs rising and impacting return requirements, NEP's pipeline and subsequent growth could suffer.

Conclusion

Sometimes you don't need to step too far to find a great company trading at a reasonable price.

After a 30% fall from its high and a 14% decline YTD, NEP's dividend yield has risen to over 5%, just the third time since its IPO in 2014 that this has happened.

Combine this with forecast dividend growth of 12-15% per annum (for a company that has grown the dividend by 330% since listing) and the returns for this entry point have been market beating.

Backed by a best-in-class Utility and investment grade credit rating this turn of events sets us up for excellent long-term returns and cash flow.

NEP is a strong buy with a target price of $79.10