NextEra Energy Partners: World Class Yieldco On Sale, Buy The Dip

More Ideas Than Money profile picture
More Ideas Than Money
43 Followers

Summary

  • Sometimes you don't need to dig too far to find a great company trading at a reasonable price.
  • Since its IPO (in 2014), the dividend has grown by 330% and the company has outperformed the market since listing.
  • There have been just three occasions since the IPO that investors have been able to buy NEP when it's yielding over 5% and now is one of those times.
  • Returns have been exceptional historically when buying at these entry points.
  • NEP is a strong buy with a target price of $79.10 and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Light bulb is located on soil. plants grow on stacked coins Renewable energy generation is essential for the future. Renewable energy-based green business can limit climate change and global warming.

pcess609

Buy this dip in NextEra Energy Partners

Sometimes you don't need to dig too far or too deep to find a great company at a reasonable price. One such opportunity presents itself today in my view. This is not a special

Diagram Description automatically generated

NEE 2022 Earnings Highlights (Company presentation)

Chart, bubble chart Description automatically generated

Demand drivers for Renewable Energy (Company Presentation)

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

NEP growth pipeline (Company Presentation)

company presentation

NEP funding capacity and credit rating (Company Presentation)

Graphical user interface, chart, application Description automatically generated

YTD returns (Seeking Alpha)

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Utilities ETF vs NEE and NEP (Seeking Alpha)

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

NEE vs NEP 5-year chart (Seeking Alpha)

Timeline Description automatically generated

NEP cost of funding (Company Presentation)

Text, chat or text message Description automatically generated

NEP returns after reaching 5% dividend yield (Analyst)

Timeline Description automatically generated with low confidence

Earnings and Div forecasts (Company Presentation)

Text Description automatically generated

Dividend Discount Model (Analyst)

Table Description automatically generated

Peer group comparison (Seeking Alpha)

A picture containing table Description automatically generated

Valuation at various dividend yields (Analyst)

This article was written by

More Ideas Than Money profile picture
More Ideas Than Money
43 Followers
I'm an optimist. I look forward to a brighter future. As the world evolves so must our investment style. Opportunities are everywhere but having the right mindset, being humble and having a can do, never stop learning attitude is critical to success. We can beat the market but it's likely to come with more volatility. I'm ok with that, I have a plan. Opinions are my own and are not financial or stock advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.