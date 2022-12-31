PDS Biotechnology's PDS0101 Shows Potential In HPV-Positive Head And Neck Cancers

Apr. 05, 2023 6:57 AM ETPDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)
Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • PDS0101, an innovative immunotherapy, targets HPV-positive cancers, including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer with high-risk HPV16 infection.
  • VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 clinical trial demonstrates improved efficacy and a favorable safety profile compared to historical data for this patient population.
  • A combination of PDS0101 and KEYTRUDA shows a response rate of 41.2%, more than double the 19% observed with approved ICI monotherapy.
  • The upcoming VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 clinical trial aims to provide further insight into the combination therapy's efficacy and safety.
  • My recommendation for PDS Biotechnology is to view it as a "Buy" option, though as a speculative, high-risk investment within a well-diversified portfolio.

Cervical Spine x-ray images

utah778

Introduction

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is a biotech company that focuses on developing immunotherapies for targeted cancer and infectious diseases. The company uses its proprietary technology platforms, including Versamune, Versamune plus IL-12, and Infectimune, to create T cell activating therapies. These therapies induce large amounts

PDS Biotech pipeline

PDS Biotech pipeline (PDS Biotechnology)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
4.05K Followers
As a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I am deeply dedicated to maintaining a strong focus on biotechnology, consistently seeking to stay up-to-date with the latest treatment recommendations and market trends. This commitment is fueled by my passion for the field and further strengthened by my extensive professional experience.Having had significant interactions with patients, I possess a unique ability to detect subtle details that may be missed by individuals who lack direct clinical experience, such as those holding business degrees sitting behind desks. Drawing upon my analytical skills, I am able to offer valuable insights and perspectives on biotechnology-related topics, synthesizing my extensive knowledge and experience in this field to produce comprehensive, research-driven written materials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. The predictions made in this article regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are the author's opinions and are based on probabilities, not certainties. While the information provided aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify the information for themselves. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any investment decisions. The author cannot be held responsible for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.