In my June 21, 2022 article, "Alpha Pro Tech: Time To Buy", I concluded Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) the shares were a buy at the post market price of $4.00 on June 13, 2022. Subsequently the share price reached a high of $4.99 on Aug. 5, 2022 and a low of $3.88 on Sep. 20, 2022. Following that low the shares reached $4.39 on Feb. 7, 2023 and are now $4.08 at close on Apr. 4, 2023.
This is a good and well run little family business. The balance sheet is strong, with no debt. A dividend is not paid and there appears to be no intention to commence dividend payments. Therefore, the only avenue for gain is through share price increases. Idle cash will not drive share price gains so share repurchases are essential to reduce share count and thus potentially increase market price per share. The current share price of $4.08 is below the value of net assets (shareholders' equity) per the balance sheet. A significant proportion of net assets is in the form of liquid assets such as cash and receivables, and other net current assets including inventories, able to be converted to cash. There appears to be an opportunity here to buy either for a long-term hold or for short-term trading gains, or a combination of both.
Alpha Pro Tech: A potential long-term hold:
Table 1 - APT Income Statement - Selected Years 2002 To 2015
Alpha Pro Tech: A potential short-term trading stock:
I generally only write about mature stocks, mostly dividend paying, and suitable for a long-term hold providing income and capital growth. However, Alpha Pro Tech has features that likely make it suitable for seeking short term trading gains, with a high degree of safety. Reasons as follows:
Table 2
Figure 1
Fig. 1 above shows there have been a number of opportunities over the last twelve months to buy APT stock at or around the $4 mark and sell at a higher price.
Alpha Pro Tech stock appears to offer opportunities both as a long-term hold or for short-term trading. There has been sufficient volatility in the share price to indicate the possibility of purchasing shares at or around $4.00 and either holding long-term or selling at a higher share price within a reasonably short period of time, with the process possibly being repeated. Whether buying with the intent of a long-term hold or short-term gain there also appears to be the possibility of switching between these strategies depending on future events. The stock should likely remain relatively liquid due to ongoing share repurchases, despite a limited float, but any reduction or cessation of share repurchases would be a matter for concern.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments