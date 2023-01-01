Realpictures/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for patients with high unmet medical needs. With its recent FDA approval for Pedmark, a drug designed to mitigate cisplatin-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors, Fennec has achieved a significant milestone after years of research and development efforts. The company has also received endorsements from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which further bolster Pedmark's market prospects. As Fennec Pharmaceuticals turns its attention to the successful market entry of Pedmark, investors are closely watching the company's progress, the drug's adoption among healthcare providers, and potential acquisition developments in the dynamic biopharmaceutical landscape.

Recent events: Fennec launched Pedmark in the US in October 2022, providing patient services such as care coordinators and financial support. In January 2023, the NCCN updated its clinical practice guidelines for AYA Oncology to include Pedmark, and the FDA granted Orphan Drug Exclusivity to Pedmark, providing market exclusivity for Pedmark until September 20, 2029.

This article will reflect on recent developments and their effect on Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Financials

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported net product sales of $1.54 million after launching Pedmark in October 2022. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased by $2.7 million, mainly due to $20.0 million received from the Petrichor note and $0.9 million received from the exercise of 273,000 options. As of December 31, 2022, Fennec has approximately $23.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. Research and development expenses decreased by $1.5 million in fiscal 2022 compared to the previous year, as traditional expenses associated with Pedmark were recorded as general and administrative expenses or capitalized into inventory. Selling and marketing expenses totaled $2.8 million, while general and administrative expenses rose by $5.5 million due to payroll and benefits, legal costs, and pre-commercialization activities. Fennec's net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $23.7 million. The company believes its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its planned commercial activities in 2023.

Fennec's market capitalization is currently around $220 million, which is close to my conservative peak annual revenue estimates for Pedmark.

Pedmark Receives Endorsement from NCCN and EMA

Fennec Pharmaceuticals' ear toxicity therapy, Pedmark, has received endorsement from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and the European Medicines Agency's [EMA] Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). In September 2022, the FDA approved the injection, and in January 2023, the NCCN updated its clinical practice guidelines for Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Oncology to incorporate Pedmark as a viable treatment option for cisplatin-induced ototoxicity in children with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors. In March 2023, the CHMP recommended marketing authorization for Pedmarqsi (also known as Pedmark in the US) in the European Union. Pending the European Commission's review and potential ratification of the recommendation by early June 2023, Pedmarqsi could become the first and only treatment in the EU for this significant unmet medical need.

Impact of Recent Developments

In my view, these new developments strengthen the market prospects for Pedmark. With the NCCN's endorsement and the CHMP's positive opinion, the likelihood of Pedmark becoming synonymous with cisplatin treatment in high-risk pediatric patients with localized non-metastatic tumors has increased. As discussed in my previous article, the proper use of Pedmark is crucial, and it is the responsibility of healthcare professionals to promote its appropriate use. Failing to do so and causing potential harm to patients through ototoxicity is unacceptable.

The NCCN's updated guidelines and the CHMP's positive opinion also make the possibility of Fennec being acquired more likely. As I previously argued, it is in the best interest of Fennec, patients, and investors for the company to be acquired rather than attempting to market the drug alone, which would incur significant costs and slow the drug's delivery to patients. The recent endorsements make Pedmark a more attractive asset for potential acquirers.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, the recent FDA approval for Pedmark, coupled with endorsements from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), considerably enhances the drug's market prospects and positions Fennec Pharmaceuticals for growth. These endorsements reflect the growing acknowledgment of Pedmark's potential in addressing cisplatin-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors, which could result in increased demand and adoption among healthcare providers.

The NCCN's updated clinical practice guidelines for AYA Oncology and the CHMP's positive opinion for Pedmarqsi (sodium thiosulfate) demonstrate the industry's confidence in Pedmark's effectiveness and safety. If the European Commission ratifies the CHMP's recommendation by early June 2023, it will further establish the drug's presence in the market and potentially expand its reach to patients in the European Union.

These developments indicate that Pedmark is well-positioned to become the go-to treatment option for high-risk pediatric patients undergoing cisplatin therapy, ultimately increasing the likelihood of Fennec Pharmaceuticals being acquired. An acquisition could benefit the company, patients, and investors by reducing the costs and delays associated with marketing the drug independently, while also leveraging the resources and expertise of a larger organization to expedite Pedmark's distribution and adoption.

Taking these factors into account, I maintain my recommendation for a long-term investment in Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Buy). The company's strengthened market potential for Pedmark, along with the growing recognition of the drug's value in mitigating cisplatin-induced ototoxicity, make it an attractive investment opportunity. Investors should, however, closely monitor Fennec's progress, Pedmark's adoption among healthcare providers, and any acquisition-related developments to make well-informed decisions in this dynamic market landscape.

Risks to Thesis

"When the facts change, I change my mind."

While my bullish thesis for Fennec Pharmaceuticals is supported by recent developments and endorsements, there are several risks that could change this perspective: