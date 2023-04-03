Feverpitched

Stocks were overdue for a pause, and we got one yesterday thanks to some weaker-than-expected economic data. I noted earlier this year that as inflation receded faster than the bearish consensus was forecasting, the focus would shift to slowing economic growth and growing fears of recession. That appears to be what is happening, as bull-turned-bear Marko Kolanovic keeps pounding the table on a retest of last year’s low for the S&P 500. The market strategist at JPMorgan believes that an oil price shock, ongoing bank turmoil, and slowing growth will reverse the year-to-date rally he didn’t see coming. I disagree.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon fueled those flames with the release of his lengthy annual letter to shareholders yesterday in which he warned that the U.S. banking crisis is “not yet over,” and could be felt for years. That sent money-center and regional bank shares lower, which also weighed on the broad market. But he also said that regulators should not overreact to the crisis with more rules. As I read the tea leaves, Dimon, who is the ultimate opportunist, wants the banking crisis to simmer just enough that it keeps regulators from imposing stricter rules on his bank. Rules cost money and infringe on profits.

As for a slowing rate of economic growth, that should be expected after the Fed’s rate-hike cycle to date, but interpreting every data point that comes in soft as a canary in the coal mine is a big mistake in my view. A month ago, investors were concerned that the near-record number of job openings would continue to put upward pressure on wage growth and inflation, which would force the Fed to continue raising interest rates. Yesterday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report for February should have eased those concerns, but it instead seemed to stoke fears about growth.

The consensus was expecting a decline of 400,000 job openings to 10.45 million, but the survey resulted in a drop of more than double that to 9.93 million. That is the lowest number since May 2021, and it works out to 1.67 openings per unemployed worker, which is down from a peak of 2.0. This is exactly what the Fed wants to see in terms of a looser jobs market that eases upward pressure on wages, allowing it to end its rate-hike campaign. Yet it is still a strong enough number that it should keep the labor market healthy with a very low unemployment rate. Regardless, investors who seem to be looking for any excuse to not believe in the ongoing rally took it as a sign of weakness.

I see it as reinforcing my outlook for a soft landing later this year, as well as allowing the Fed to end its rate-hike cycle with a terminal rate of 4.75-5.00%. The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index has already fallen below that range, which is historically when the Fed has stopped raising short-term rates. The rate of economic growth should continue to slow, which is bound to incite more warnings of an impending recession, but real consumer spending should stay positive, as excess savings is replaced with real income growth during the second half of the year.