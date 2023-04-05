Barry Callebaut AG (BYCBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 05, 2023 8:02 AM ETBarry Callebaut AG (BYCBF), BRRLY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.72K Followers

Barry Callebaut AG (BYCBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 5, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Claudia Pedretti - Head, Investor Relations

Peter Feld - Chief Executive Officer

Ben De Schryver - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pascal Boll - Stifel

Jon Cox - Kepler Cheuvreux

Jörn Lundahl - UBS

Daniel Bürki - Zürcher Kantonalbank

Jean-Philippe Bertschy - Vontobel

Lauren Molyneux - Citi

Anthony Myers - Confectionery News

Andreas von Arx - Baader-Helvea

James Amoroso - Independent Analyst

Claudia Pedretti

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Barry Callebaut's Half Year Results 2022-23. It’s a pleasure to welcome you here at the Six Convention Point.

Given the change in management, which you have seen this morning, we have slightly changed the setting for today. So the meeting today will be hosted by Ben De Schryver, our CFO. But we will also have our new CEO, Peter Feld here who will quickly talk to you on stage in a few minutes.

Let me just quickly do the housekeeping before we go on. So please be reminded that the information given during this call conference contains some forward-looking statements which reflect the best of our current knowledge, actual results may be different. Furthermore, we would like to inform you that the current webcast and the conference is being recorded.

As said, we have a slightly changed agenda for today, which is also slightly shorter, and will all be presented by Ben De Schryver.

But before we start with the half year results, we have Peter Feld, our new CEO here who wants to say a few words to you. Thank you.

Peter Feld

Thank you, Claudia. Good morning, everybody. It's a great pleasure being here with you. And so allow me to say a few words given the just announced changes. Over the past few

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.