Lyra Therapeutics: Negative EV With A Very Compelling Treatment For Chronic Rhinosinusitis In Phase 3

Apr. 05, 2023 9:04 AM ETLyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA)
Daron Evans profile picture
Daron Evans
201 Followers

Summary

  • Lyra Therapeutics is developing a drug-eluting elastomeric matrix for chronic rhinosinusitis (“CRS”) that can be placed in the sinus cavity by an ENT physician during an office visit.
  • The product targets CRS patients who fail topical steroid therapy (usually a nasal spray), which occurs to approximately 4 million patients per year.
  • By the end of 2023, the Company will have Phase 2 data on CRS post-surgical patients, and they will have Phase 3 data on CRS surgically naïve patients in mid-2024.
  • The Company’s market capitalization is approximately $60 million while holding over $100 million in cash at year-end 2022 but will need to raise money to turn over all the cards.

Sinus,Sinusitis, or rhinosinusitis concept. Asia woman suffer from headache, thick nasal mucus, and face pain symptoms.

Pornpak Khunatorn

Lyra Therapeutics - Overview

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) (the Company), a Massachusetts drug/device combination company trading on the NASDAQ, is developed two forms of a proprietary elastomeric drug-eluting matrix for chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) patients who fail normal medical management of their condition. The

Healthy vs Inflammed Sinus

Mayo Clinic

Sinus surgery

Mayo Clinic

description on scaffold

LYRA Presentation

Scaffold Picture

American Journal of Rhinology & allergy

PK Graph

American Journal of Rhinology and Allergy

SNOT-22 versus time

LYRA Corporate Presentation

3CS score versus time

Int Forum of Allergy Rhinology

LYRA stock chart

Yahoo Finance

Spreadsheet

Internal Analysis

This article was written by

Daron Evans profile picture
Daron Evans
201 Followers
Mr. Evans is a private investor who focuses primarily on life science opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LYRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.