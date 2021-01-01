imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) is an exchange traded fund that tracks the investment results of 50 of the largest Asian equities. These stocks are primarily from China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. The fund generates a low yield, but a more-than-average annual return over the long run. AIA performed well in 2020, but had very poor 2021 and 2022. The last time I covered this fund almost three months back, AIA was on a path of recovery. I expected this stock to generate strong total return over the long run. However, over the short runs, the stock might have suffered from various economic and geopolitical problems such as monetary tightening around the globe, highly uncertain global growth prospects, increasing unemployment, socio-political disruptions, climate risks, persistent downfall in the real estate sector, China's political and military tensions over Hong Kong & Taiwan, etc.

AIA Invests its Assets Primarily in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong

The iShares Asia 50 ETF is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The fund has an asset base of $1.68 billion and has a manageable expense ratio of 0.5 percent. Although the fund is named as an Asia fund, it primarily invests 95 percent of its assets in four East Asian markets - China, Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong. More than 75 percent of its assets are invested in stocks from Information and communication technology (ICT), and financial sectors. Nonetheless, all these countries house some global leaders in technology and financial sectors. Among the emerging economies that are expected to deliver high growth, and have high sovereign bond ratings, these four nations top the list. So, this fund's investments have a significantly lower level of risk.

iShares Asia 50 ETF tracks the performance of S&P Asia 50 Index and creates its portfolio by using representative sampling techniques. Three months back almost 60 percent of AIA's assets were invested only in 9 stocks - Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), AIA Group Limited (OTCPK:AAGIY), Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGY), China Construction Bank Corporation (OTCPK:CICHY), JD.com, Inc. (JD), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF), and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCPK:HKXCY). Things have not changed much, as these 9 stocks still hold more than 58 percent of this fund's assets. Next 15 investments of the iShares Asia 50 ETF account for another 22 percent of the fund's assets. Not surprisingly, most stocks, too, belong to the financial and ICT sectors.

AIA's Top Holdings Generated Strong Price growth Over the Past Six Months

This list includes DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:DBSDF), Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:HNHAF), Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCPK:PIAIF), Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China Limited (OTCPK:IDCBF), MediaTek Inc. (OTCPK:MDTKF), SK Hynix Inc, United Overseas Bank Limited (OTCPK:UOVEF), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OTCPK:OVCHF), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF), NetEase, Inc. (NTES), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Bank Of China Limited (OTCPK:BACHF), Xiaomi Corporation (OTCPK:XIACF) and Samsung SDI Co Ltd. Together, all these 24 stocks constitute 80 percent of AIA's total investments. Price analysis of these 24 stocks, surely will provide us a clear picture about whether this fund is on the right path of recovery.

During the past six months, most of these stocks recorded positive price growth between 6.5 percent and 53.5 percent. When I last covered it, prices of AIA's top 9 holdings were already moving in the upward direction. The last three months gave an additional boost to that momentum. Only two stocks - JD and MPNGY - failed to register positive price growth during these six months. On the back of such strong price growth of its top 80 percent of portfolio, the price of the iShares Asia 50 ETF grew by 23.26 percent, and its total return grew by 26 percent. That's exceptional growth considering the fund's total return of negative 11 percent during 2021 and negative 24 percent during 2022. Yield, however, still remained low at 2.82 percent. AIA's yield has consistently moved between 2 and 3 percent. The fund will continue to benefit from the economic growth of those four East Asian emerging economies.

Investment Thesis

All these four economies (China, Taiwan, Hong Kong & South Korea) are projected to grow between 2.5 and 4.5 percent. However, this outlook is subject to significant risks, like COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, economic stagnation, increasing unemployment rates, information asymmetries, persistent downfall of the real estate, financial tightening, highly uncertain global growth prospects, and heightened geopolitical tensions. As these economies are highly dependent on exports, risks related to the geopolitical environment and climate change furthers the disruption in economic growth. However, the good thing is, all these four economies have a very high sovereign bond rating, at least A+ rating as per S&P. Technology and financial sectors in these four countries are the backbone of emerging Asian markets.

iShares Asia 50 ETF consistently generated a low yield. But its average annual total return has been strong over the long run. Most of its holdings in ICT and financial sectors have generated strong positive price growth during the past six months. As a result, the fund also had a price growth of 23.26 percent. Its low but consistent yield just makes its total return look much more attractive. Moreover, companies belonging to ICT and financial sectors are in the center of the growth of those four economies. However, the lack of diversification into consumer staples, energy, healthcare, utilities, basic materials, industrial, real estate, etc. makes this EM fund a little susceptible to sector-specific risk.

iShares Asia 50 ETF is also concentrated in only four markets and has no exposure in the lucrative emerging markets of South Asia and South-east Asia. That's why many investors prefer to stay away from this fund. However, in my view the real positives of AIA are far higher than its negatives, and thus places this fund in a lucrative zone. Thus, I'll reiterate my views on this fund that this East Asia focused fund is on the right track of recovery and growth and will be able to meet the requirements of long-term investors in the long run.