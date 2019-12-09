U.S. Bancorp And Truist: Are The True Extent Of Losses Hidden?

Summary

  • In this article, I point out clear differences of U.S. Bancorp and Truist Financial Corp. with Silicon Valley Bank and show where the management of the latter went wrong.
  • I discuss whether management of TFC and USB may have foreseen what was coming - after all, the two banks did not report any HTM securities in 2020.
  • However, I also take a somewhat concerned look at the fact that TFC and USB recently transferred $59 billion and $83 billion, respectively, of AFS securities into their HTM portfolios.
  • I discuss whether the transfers may have occurred to avoid having to report potentially excessive unrealized losses in their statements of comprehensive income.
  • I also share whether my recent findings have changed my fundamentally bullish stance on TFC and USB.

Tabellenkalkulation Bankkonten Rechnungswesen Finanzen Forensik mit Lupe und Stift. Konzept für Finanzbetrug Untersuchung, Prüfung und Analyse.

echoevg/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (now trading over-the-counter via OTC:SIVBQ) occurred nearly four weeks ago, but investors remain shell-shocked at the devastating impact of the bank's unrealized losses in its Held To Maturity (HTM) and Available For

Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Held to maturity securities at amortized cost, in percent of tangible equity (shareholders' equity minus goodwill)

Figure 1: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Held to maturity securities at amortized cost, in percent of tangible equity (shareholders' equity minus goodwill) (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Truist Financial Corp. [TFC], U.S. Bancorp [USB] and SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Held to maturity securities at amortized cost minus held to maturity securities at fair value, in percent of tangible equity (shareholders' equity minus goodwill); note that occasional book gains were forced to zero for the sake of readability

Figure 2: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC], U.S. Bancorp [USB] and SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Held to maturity securities at amortized cost minus held to maturity securities at fair value, in percent of tangible equity (shareholders' equity minus goodwill); note that occasional book gains were forced to zero for the sake of readability (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Truist Financial Corp. [TFC], U.S. Bancorp [USB] and SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Loans, less allowances for loan losses, in percent of total assets

Figure 3: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC], U.S. Bancorp [USB] and SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Loans, less allowances for loan losses, in percent of total assets (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Truist Financial Corp. [TFC], U.S. Bancorp [USB] and SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Quarterly net cash flows related to held to maturity securities - negative numbers represent cash outflows, positive numbers represent cash inflows

Figure 4: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC], U.S. Bancorp [USB] and SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Quarterly net cash flows related to held to maturity securities - negative numbers represent cash outflows, positive numbers represent cash inflows (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Total assets, quarter-over-quarter growth rates in %

Figure 5: SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Total assets, quarter-over-quarter growth rates in % (own work, based on the company's 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Total assets

Figure 6: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Total assets (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Truist Financial Corp. [TFC], U.S. Bancorp [USB] and SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Sum of available for sale securities (at fair value) and held to maturity securities (at amortized cost) in percent of total assets

Figure 7: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC], U.S. Bancorp [USB] and SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Sum of available for sale securities (at fair value) and held to maturity securities (at amortized cost) in percent of total assets (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Transfer of securities to the available for sale portfolios (negative values) and to the held to maturity portfolios (positive values)

Figure 8: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Transfer of securities to the available for sale portfolios (negative values) and to the held to maturity portfolios (positive values) (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Annual net cash flows related to available for sale securities - negative numbers represent cash outflows, positive numbers represent cash inflows

Figure 9: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Annual net cash flows related to available for sale securities - negative numbers represent cash outflows, positive numbers represent cash inflows (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Truist Financial Corp. [TFC]: Changes in the company's HTM and AFS portfolios, values reflect amortized costs; MBS … mortgage-backed securities, GSE … U.S. government-sponsored enterprises

Figure 10: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC]: Changes in the company's HTM and AFS portfolios, values reflect amortized costs; MBS … mortgage-backed securities, GSE … U.S. government-sponsored enterprises (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-K)

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Changes in the company's HTM and AFS portfolios, values reflect amortized costs; MBS … mortgage-backed securities

Figure 11: U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Changes in the company's HTM and AFS portfolios, values reflect amortized costs; MBS … mortgage-backed securities (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-K)

Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Unrealized gains/losses on available for sale securities, net of gains/losses on derivative hedges - negative numbers represent losses, positive numbers represent gains

Figure 12: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Unrealized gains/losses on available for sale securities, net of gains/losses on derivative hedges - negative numbers represent losses, positive numbers represent gains (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

This article was written by

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFC, USB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

