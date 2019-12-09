echoevg/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (now trading over-the-counter via OTC:SIVBQ) occurred nearly four weeks ago, but investors remain shell-shocked at the devastating impact of the bank's unrealized losses in its Held To Maturity (HTM) and Available For Sale (AFS) portfolios. In particular, the shares of banks such as Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are trading well below their 2022 lows. Investors remain very cautious and are currently trading shares of the two banks - which ranked fifth and seventh in the U.S. by consolidated assets at the end of 2022 - at levels last seen in 2020. The bear thesis is easy to understand: TFC and USB have relatively large unrealized losses on their balance sheets, and large-scale bank runs could result in the banks being forced to sell their underwater portfolios, resulting in a potentially devastating hit to the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios.

I discussed the events surrounding the SVB disaster in detail in my last article, which included my expectations for U.S. banks for the remainder of 2023. In this article, I focus on Truist and U.S. Bancorp and take a closer look at their financial statements since 2018. I highlight notable characteristics in their investment portfolios and point out significant differences with Silicon Valley Bank, as well as potentially worrisome developments. This article should be viewed as a supplement to my original article on Truist Financial stock published on March 16, 2023.

The Bear Thesis - Potentially Devastating Unrealized Losses

Figure 1 compares the amount of HTM securities for TFC and USB as a percentage of tangible equity (i.e., excluding goodwill). From this perspective, I can well understand the bears - at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the two banks had about 170% and 230% of their tangible equity tied up in HTM securities, respectively, with potentially devastating mark-to-market losses. But how devastating could these losses actually be?

Figure 1: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Held to maturity securities at amortized cost, in percent of tangible equity (shareholders' equity minus goodwill) (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Let's look at Figure 2, which shows the potential decline in tangible equity if the two banks had to realize the loss in their respective HTM portfolios. A decline in tangible equity of 30% and 28%, respectively, is certainly no mean feat, but it is much smaller compared to Silicon Valley Bank (red line in Figure 2).

Figure 2: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC], U.S. Bancorp [USB] and SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Held to maturity securities at amortized cost minus held to maturity securities at fair value, in percent of tangible equity (shareholders' equity minus goodwill); note that occasional book gains were forced to zero for the sake of readability (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Now, one might ask why Silicon Valley Bank's fair value adjustments shot up so quickly and to such an extent. The bank has seen very rapid deposit growth due to its exposure to venture-backed startups, which have seen a huge influx of funds since 2020. SVB has a loan book, as a traditional bank should have (see my previous article on the traditional ways banks make profits), but it has always been comparatively small. In the first quarter of 2018, net loans (i.e., less allowances for loan losses) represented about 45% of total assets. In stark contrast, Truist's and U.S. Bancorp's loan books were much larger, at 64% and 60% of total assets, respectively (Figure 3). Conversely, TFC's and USB's securities portfolios were already significantly smaller than SVB's in 2018. Adding AFS securities (carried at fair value) and HTM securities (carried at amortized cost), Truist's and U.S. Bancorp's portfolios accounted for only 21% and 24% of total assets, while Silicon Valley Bank had 46% invested in securities - split roughly 40/60 between AFS and HTM. Silicon Valley Bank's management was aggressively buying high-quality bonds to put the collected funds to use and make a profit on the spread between assets and liabilities. The problem was that the bank's treasury department had failed to properly hedge the exposure - SVB was not achieving a "risk-free" spread, but was taking on excessive duration risk.

Figure 3: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC], U.S. Bancorp [USB] and SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Loans, less allowances for loan losses, in percent of total assets (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

A look at the banks' cash flow statements shows that USB has invested a net $2.07 billion in HTM securities since the first quarter of 2018, while Truist generated $4.7 billion in cash from the sale of HTM securities. During the same period, Silicon Valley Bank spent a whopping $177 billion on HTM securities. Keep in mind that Silicon Valley Bank was a much smaller bank than USB and TFC are. I think Figure 4 illustrates this point very well - SVB's management built its HTM portfolio at an extremely inopportune time.

Figure 4: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC], U.S. Bancorp [USB] and SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Quarterly net cash flows related to held to maturity securities - negative numbers represent cash outflows, positive numbers represent cash inflows (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Finally, bears sometimes put forth the argument that Silicon Valley Bank was a very large bank that failed, so what's to stop other banks with hundreds of billions in total assets from falling and potentially triggering a global financial crisis? It is true that SIVB was a large bank in terms of total assets - the 16th largest in the U.S. at the end of 2022 in terms of consolidated assets, to be exact. However, Silicon Valley Bank was much smaller before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. SVB was growing its balance sheet at double-digit rates, which is rather unusual for a bank - Figure 5 shows the massive balance sheet expansion since the beginning of 2020. I think the bank was a victim of its own "success", and management didn't know (or care) what to do with the suddenly swelling deposits. Investing heavily in high quality bonds is one way to put the money to work, but not a very profitable one, and a particularly risky one if duration risk is not properly hedged. A big part of the problem, of course, was SVB's focus on large commercial deposits - apparently, almost 90% of the bank's deposits were uninsured.

Figure 5: SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Total assets, quarter-over-quarter growth rates in % (own work, based on the company's 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

By comparison, Truist and U.S. Bancorp were much more stable in terms of total assets (Figure 6). While Truist's average quarterly growth rate from 2018 to 2022 was similar to SVB's, the growth in assets was almost entirely due to the merger of BB&T and SunTrust in 2019. Excluding the merger, Truist's total assets grew at an average rate of 1.3% per quarter, while U.S. Bancorp's total assets grew at 2.1% per quarter. Since 2010, adjusted operating profits at these two pretty conventional banks have grown at an average annual rate of 10.9% for TFC and 10.8% for USB since after the Great Recession. I think these are healthy and not really aggressive growth rates.

Figure 6: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Total assets (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Did Management Of Truist and U.S. Bancorp See Things Coming…

Looking at Figure 1, one might think that Truist and U.S. Bancorp management saw things coming - after all, neither bank reported assets with the intention of holding them to maturity between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2021, a period when interest rates were extremely low.

It should be added, however, that both banks transferred all of their HTM securities available at the end of 2019 to their AFS portfolios in response to changes in regulatory capital requirements (p. 88, TFC 2019 10-K, p. 85, USB 2019 10-K). TFC transferred approximately $18 billion (3.8% of total assets) and USB transferred approximately $43.6 billion (8.8% of total assets). SVB did not report any such transaction in the 2019 Statement of Cash Flows, likely because the bank already held nearly 20% of its total assets in HTM securities.

Since the sudden declines in HTM securities in the fourth quarter of 2019 were merely accounting-related and not actual transactions, I think it is a stretch to claim that TFC and USB management saw things coming. This can also be seen by looking at the sizes of the banks' securities portfolios as a percentage of total assets (Figure 7). In absolute terms, AFS and HTM securities grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% at USB and 29% at TFC since 2018, in the latter case again largely due to the merger mentioned above. Of course, growth in Silicon Valley Bank's AFS and HTM portfolios has been extremely aggressive, with a CAGR of nearly 50% over the same period. As an aside, keep in mind that AFS securities are accounted for at fair value, so they do move up and down with the stock and bond markets.

Figure 7: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC], U.S. Bancorp [USB] and SVB Financial Group [SIVBQ]: Sum of available for sale securities (at fair value) and held to maturity securities (at amortized cost) in percent of total assets (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

...Or Were Securities Moved To Avoid Reporting Excessive Losses?

The declines in securities classified as held to maturity in Q4 2019 were simply a result of accounting, not actual transactions, and as discussed in the context of Figure 4, cash flows associated with the purchase (or sale) of HTM securities have generally been insignificant in recent years at TFC and USB. It follows that the "growth" in HTM securities since Q4 2021 is also due to transfers between portfolios, which can be seen in the non-cash movements shown in Figure 8.

Figure 8: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Transfer of securities to the available for sale portfolios (negative values) and to the held to maturity portfolios (positive values) (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

For example, on page 86 in the 2022 10-K, USB management stated that $40.7 billion of AFS securities (fair value) were transferred to the HTM portfolio "to reflect [the company's] new intent for these securities". Truist's management stated that it "has both the positive intent and ability to hold these securities to maturity" when it announced the transfer of $59.4 billion of AFS securities to the HTM portfolio in the first quarter of 2022 (p. 103, 2022 10-K).

Based on the timing of these securities transfers, it does not seem far-fetched to conclude that both banks wanted to avoid recognizing an overly significant unrealized loss (through other comprehensive income, OCI), in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9). IFRS 9 addresses the accounting of financial instruments and was adopted in 2018 - those interested in a deeper dive might want to take a look at this article. In short, the reporting entity must recognize financial assets based on the business model (e.g., holding, trading) and the potential contractual cash flow characteristics of the asset (e.g., bonds have contractual cash flows, common stocks don't).

Looking at AFS portfolios, both Truist and U.S. Bancorp were sizable buyers of securities (net of maturities and outright sales) in 2020 and especially in 2021 (Figure 9), when interest rates were extremely low. On a net basis, TFC and USB purchased approximately $81 billion and $63 billion, respectively, of securities for their AFS portfolios between the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2021, while they were net sellers in 2022 (TFC $6 billion and USB $27 billion).

However, even if things seem conclusive, I still don't want to jump to assumptions about managements' intentions and would welcome a discussion in the comments below.

Figure 9: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Annual net cash flows related to available for sale securities - negative numbers represent cash outflows, positive numbers represent cash inflows (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

A Brief Look At The Transferred Securities And Their Eligibility Under The BTFP

A closer look reveals that Truist's HTM portfolio contains only residential agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), so no U.S. Treasuries or similar assets were involved in the portfolio transfer (Figure 10). Similarly, USB management transferred significant amounts of MBS from the AFS portfolio to the HTM portfolio in 2022 (Figure 11) and also in 2021. Other securities were transferred only to an insignificant extent.

As is now well known, the Federal Reserve created the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) to assist troubled banks with short-term loans for which they can pledge U.S. Treasuries, agency debt, and MBS, among other securities. Details of this program can be found on the Federal Reserve's website, and a detailed list of eligible obligations can be found at ecfr.gov. To my understanding, both TFC's and USB's investment portfolios are largely eligible as collateral under the BTFP. Also, on page 49 of its 2022 10-K, Truist's management noted that "U.S. Treasury, GSE, and Agency MBS represents 97% of the total securities portfolio as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021".

Figure 10: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC]: Changes in the company's HTM and AFS portfolios, values reflect amortized costs; MBS … mortgage-backed securities, GSE … U.S. government-sponsored enterprises (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-K) Figure 11: U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Changes in the company's HTM and AFS portfolios, values reflect amortized costs; MBS … mortgage-backed securities (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-K)

Conclusion

It is rather well known that both Truist and U.S. Bancorp are among the banks with relatively large unrealized losses. At the end of 2022, the two banks reported OCI losses of $10.8 billion and $13.7 billion, respectively, related to their AFS portfolios. In addition, the difference between the amortized cost and fair value of securities in TFC's and USB's HTM portfolios was $9.9 billion and $10.9 billion, respectively, or 30% and 28% of tangible equity. These unrealized losses are not reflected in the two banks' consolidated statements of comprehensive income because, under IFRS 9, only AFS securities or those held for trading have to be recognized at fair value (through OCI or P&L).

These losses could have a devastating impact on the banks' CET1 ratios if realized in the event of full-scale bank runs. However, as I pointed out in my previous article, I do not consider such a scenario a reasonable baseline expectation. Moreover, TFC and USB are very large banks with total assets of $555 billion and $675 billion, respectively, at the end of 2022, which puts them in a fairly favorable position among clients. They are likely among the beneficiaries of the current banking crisis, as deposits at the 25 largest banks in the U.S. have increased by $120 billion in one week, while smaller banks have lost $108 billion. I also consider it a sign of strength that both banks have participated in a program to stabilize liquidity-strapped First Republic Bank (FRC) by depositing $1 billion each. It is also worth noting that the percentage of uninsured deposits at TFC and USB is significantly lower than it was at Silicon Valley Bank. The recently failed bank also suffered from too rapid growth, overexposure to investment securities, inadequate growth in its loan portfolio, and lack of duration risk hedging.

Although my thesis and principled bullish stance on TFC and USB has not changed, the discussed transfers in their securities portfolios leave a bad aftertaste. Both began posting unrealized losses on their AFS securities in 2021 (Figure 12), and USB began transferring a portion of its mortgage-backed securities portfolio to its HTM-designated portfolio as early as the fourth quarter of 2021. Truist followed suit in the first quarter of 2022. I don't want to suggest that the increase in interest rates and the associated increase in unrealized losses was the only motive for the transfers, but I do think that the change in Federal Reserve policy played an important role. Consider, for example, the weighted average yield on U.S. Bancorp's AFS MBS portfolio in 2021 was only 1.58% (p. 33, 2022 10-K). In any case, I welcome a discussion in the comments section below. Please note, however, that I will not be available for responses again until April 12.

Figure 12: Truist Financial Corp. [TFC] and U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Unrealized gains/losses on available for sale securities, net of gains/losses on derivative hedges - negative numbers represent losses, positive numbers represent gains (own work, based on the companies' 2018 Q1 to 2022 Q4 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Finally, I am quite confident that the recently announced Bank Term Funding Program can provide ample liquidity to banks such as TFC and USB in the event of a large-scale bank run, although I do not consider such an event to be a plausible expectation. Both banks' AFS and HTM portfolios are concentrated in agency MBS and U.S. Treasuries, which I understand can be pledged as collateral at par under the BTFP.

As I pointed out in my previous article, I expect volatility to remain elevated. Therefore, I am not an aggressive buyer of shares of either bank and will limit my exposure to each bank to 0.75% of total portfolio value.

As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence. Thank you for taking the time to read my article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinions and feedback in the comments below. And if there is anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well.

