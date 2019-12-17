Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TELL) Chairman Charif Souki continues to put together a very compelling narrative.
How Driftwood, an LNG terminal, will be built for about $12 billion, and how its building continues to progress even at this moment. And that investors should expect a similar setup to Sempra Energy (SRE), where an LNG terminal will start to be built imminently, with a similar capital structure to Driftwood.
Meanwhile, in the background, Souki continues to incessantly liquidate his holding in Tellurian. Souki has in the past over-promised and under-delivered. Investors should approach this with caution.
Last year, Tellurian stated that it would have reached a Final Investment Decision (''FID''). This time came and went. And nothing was reached. Absolutely nothing. Meanwhile, Tellurian's ebullient Chairman Charif Souki continues to make countless assertions on his YouTube channel, including that investor appetite is there.
Recall, Tellurian needs about $12-$13 billion of capital to build its Driftwood project, before inflation. This will come in the form of $3.5 billion of equity, approximately $2 billion of mezzanine financing (meaning high-yield debt, with convertible options attached), and about $7 billion of debt.
In fact, it should be noted that in last week's video, Souki states at 2.20 that in the next few weeks, some sort of mezzanine financing should be finalized. Investors should watch this space.
Incidentally, recall that last summer, Tellurian's SEC filing stated that in 2023, there would be around $400 million of EBITDA.
Even though we are still waiting for Tellurian's Q1 2023 to be reported, I would be astounded if Tellurian even reports $40 million of EBITDA in Q1. Meanwhile, last week, Tellurian had to deposit approximately $170 million of cash to meet convertible redemptions.
Next, let's discuss Souki's latest video.
In the latest video, at approximately 9:40, Souki discusses how the contractors still believe that by the end of 2026, Driftwood would be able to start exporting LNG cargos.
The whole video is made to accomplish the following. To show investors that, irrespective of the chatter that Bechtel is leaving the site, work on the site is progressing.
Further, during a recent interview, Bechtel Energy President Paul Marsden confirmed that work at Driftwood remains underway, but on ''limited release.''
What you see above is Souki's holding is being liquidated. In the past few months, Souki has been relentlessly selling his stock to cover a margin loan.
According to the Reuters report, as of March 1, Souki held around 11 million shares. But in the past month, Souki has probably brought down his holding to around 4 or 5 million shares. Simply put, I suspect Souki now holds less than $6 million worth of stock in Tellurian.
To sum up the investment case, Tellurian Inc. is a very speculative bet. A very long-dated option. One should size TELL stock accordingly.
Personally, I'm extremely doubtful that Souki will manage to raise the needed capital to build Driftwood. But that insight is also reflected in the Tellurian Inc. share price, too.
