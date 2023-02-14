Howmet: Optimistic Aerospace Market For 2023, Beneficial Guidance, And Cheap

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
296 Followers

Summary

  • Howmet produces innovative lightweight metals engineering products and manufacturing solutions for various markets.
  • If management is correct, and the build rate of Boeing 737-MAX and Airbus A350 remains as expected, FCF will likely trend north.
  • I assumed that new products and new requirements from clients in the aerospace industry and adequate pricing strategies will likely bring FCF generation.
  • Howmet remains a leader in most of its major markets. I believe that the stock price could be much higher than its current level.

Collection of flying 100 American dollars banknotes, on white

Marat Musabirov

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is a market leader thanks to its innovation, manufacturing excellence, and the expertise accumulated before the separation from Arconic Corporation (ARNC) and Alcoa Corporation (AA). Considering the recent

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
296 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HWM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.