Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has a plan to improve its operating leverage and turn adjusted EBITDA "profitable," but a weak home furnishings market stands in the way.

Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. sells furniture, home décor, and houseware products through its e-commerce platform. The company has over 20,000 suppliers who sell their goods through the W platform. The company operates the Wayfair, Perigold, and Birch Lane sites exclusively online, while its AllModern and Joss & Main brands operate online and through physical stores.

The majority of the products sold through W are shipped directly to customers by suppliers. However, W also has a growing logistics network. Its CastleGate Forwarding operation provides ocean transport services to bring products manufactured in Asia to end markets in North America and Europe. It then has 16 fulfillment centers in North America and 2 in Europe. Finally, its Wayfair Destination Network offers last-mile and middle-mile delivery services for large items.

W generates revenue through the sale of products on its site. Net revenue from product sales includes shipping costs charged to the customer.

Opportunities and Risks

Building scale is one of the most important things for W to accomplish. The company has generally been unprofitable throughout its history, but it did show that it can turn a profit during the pandemic when it recorded a profit in 2020. Before the pandemic, the company had set out a goal to increase gross margins by 1,000 basis points. In 2020, gross margins soared 560 basis points to 29.1%. Since then, it's given some margin back, but in 2022, its gross margins were still 450 basis points above 2019 levels.

Company Presentation

Maintaining gross margins and starting to push them higher thus is really key for the company. Scaling its logistics network is a big key in this endeavor. You can look at how Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) was able to greatly increase its gross margins as it scaled out its delivery network. Note that there are some things such as AWS that impact their numbers, but scaling delivery played a big role.

AMZN Gross Margins (MacroTrends)

Growing higher-margin supplier services is another area that can help grow its gross margins. These services include things such as letting suppliers advertise their products on its site through sponsored listings. It also includes its CastleGate operations, where it is providing logistics support, such as helping ship goods from Asia to the West.

Discussing supplier services on its Q4 earnings call, CEO Nirah Shah said:

"CastleGate penetration is ramping all year, been increasing at a nice pace. And so when we said that it's on track to hit record highs to meet old record highs and then exceed them, we see that happening not over the long term but rather over the near term. So we're seeing very good adoption there. Frankly, that adoption was taking place even before the demand really started to turn down, and then it's only accelerated since then. So suppliers are very interested in benefiting from the speed badging, benefiting from the lower retails, the lower outbound ship cost, the customer conversion. And so that CastleGate penetration is, I would say, meaningfully higher than where it was at the beginning of the year, and it's on track for these types of records that I mentioned. "On advertising, we haven't given out an exact number on that, but this is not super helpful for you to quantify, but I'll just say it's certainly growing faster than the overall business; is growing very fast relative to the overall business. But it's still small, quite small relative to what we think the potential is. So it's still very much in its early days."

Expanding into adjacent categories is another opportunity for W. Appliances is one area where the company has been investing in. It's also moved into areas such as flooring, tiles, lighting, vanities, and plumbing. While W has been growing these categories, they are still very small compared to furniture and home décor.

International is another opportunity as well as a risk. Currently, the company operates in Canada, the U.K., and Germany. The international segment has struggled recently, with Q4 sales down -20%. The markets aren't nearly the size of the U.S., and scaling them could be difficult. Ceasing its European operations to focus on North America could be a smart move.

The company is also reducing its cost structure, looking to take out $1.4 billion in costs. It eliminated 1,750 jobs, saving $750 million in annual labor costs. It also eliminated previously planned spending by $150 million and will take out another $500 million in other operating costs through things such as transferring customer calls to suppliers and sending replacement parts instead of replacing entire items.

When looking at risks, a weaker consumer and softening economic environment top the list, especially for a company that has debt and is generating negative free cash flow. Home furnishings and décor is often one of the first places people cut back on during tougher economic times, and there was also a pull-forward of demand during COVID as well.

2022 wasn't a good year for the firm, and 2023 hasn't started out well, with revenue trending down -10% to start the year. Others in the space are also seeing weak trends, with high-end furnishings company RH in a shareholder letter saying that the home furnishing sector is likely to get worse before it gets better.

Valuation and Guidance

Wayfair Inc. currently trades around 30x the 2024 consensus EBITDA of $226.8 million and about 14x the 2025 consensus of $479.1 million.

Revenue growth is expected to fall -2% this year, and then grow around 8% in 2024 and 11.5% in 2025.

W has guided for adjusted EBITDA to be around breakeven for 2023. It is looking for a mid-single adjusted EBITDA margin and to be positive free cash flow ("FCF") in the near term. Longer term, it is looking to get to over 10% adjusted EBITDA margins and to generate strong FCF.

Company Presentation

Given W's current valuation based on 2024-25 analyst projections, there appears to be a lot of doubt about the company's ability to achieve them. Given the current environment, I wouldn't put much stock in those 24-25 numbers, either.

Conclusion

While I don't think it's impossible for Wayfair Inc. to achieve its gross margin and operating leverage goals, I think it has a difficult road in front of it in the near to medium term. The company showed it can turn a profit, but that was in a great home furnishings environment where there was a lot of pull-forward of demand. The current environment is likely going to be very difficult for the sector.

I think Wayfair Inc. getting to EBITDA breakeven this year looks aggressive against this current backdrop. And that adjusted EBITDA also takes out a lot of stock-based compensation, or SBC, which should be considered a real expense. SBC was $513 million in 2022. That said, with the shares down -70% over the past year, I'm going to rate Wayfair Inc. a "Hold" instead of a "Sell" for now.