Wayfair Faces Tough Home Furnishing Environment

Apr. 05, 2023 9:50 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
625 Followers

Summary

  • Wayfair Inc. is looking to scale up and take out costs to turn adjusted EBITDA positive.
  • However, the furnishings industry is facing headwinds as consumers cut back on spending in the category.
  • With Wayfair Inc. stock down -70%, though, I'm more neutral on the name.

Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

jetcityimage

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has a plan to improve its operating leverage and turn adjusted EBITDA "profitable," but a weak home furnishings market stands in the way.

Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. sells furniture, home décor, and houseware products through its e-commerce platform. The company

W GMs

Company Presentation

AMZN Gross Margins

AMZN Gross Margins (MacroTrends)

W Guidance

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
625 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.