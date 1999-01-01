My Top 10 Growth Companies To Invest In April 2023

Apr. 06, 2023 2:00 PM ETAAPL, ACN, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BABA, BABAF, CRM, DHR, F, GM, GOOG, GOOGL, JD, JDCMF, LDNXF, LNSTY, MCO, MELI, META, MSCI, MSFT, QCOM, SPGI, TSLA, TXN, UNH3 Comments
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
1.95K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I will introduce you to 10 growth companies which I currently consider to be attractive.
  • The selected picks have shown significant growth over the past years and all of them are in strong financial health.
  • In addition to that, all the picks have strong competitive advantages and their Valuation is currently not extraordinarily high.

Hand putting virtual quality assurance and arrow which print screen on wooden cube for quality enhancement of guarantee product and ISO service concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Investment Thesis

In a previous article for Seeking Alpha, I wrote about my top 10 high dividend yield companies to invest in for April 2023. Today, I will present ten growth companies that I currently consider to be attractive. All of

Accenture: Dividend Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

Adobe: Quant Ranking

Source: Seeking Alpha

Alphabet: Quant Ranking

Source: Seeking Alpha

Amazon: Total Return over the past 10 years

Source: Seeking Alpha

Broadcom: Seeking Alpha DIvidend Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

Danaher: Profitability Grade

Source: Seeking Alpha

Salesforce: Quant Ranking

Source: Seeking Alpha

UnitedHealth Group: Rating

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
1.95K Followers
In my analyses, I aim to identify companies that have strong competitive advantages over their competitors (for example, a strong brand image, cost advantages, special know how, strong pricing power, a strong distribution network, etc.) in order to support you to find excellent long-term investments. I aspire to help you build an investment portfolio consisting of high-quality companies that are particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward (for example, due to their wide economic moat, high financial strength, high profitability, attractive valuation, growth potential and expected return). I was born in Germany and majored in Business Administration at the University of Mannheim (Germany) and San Diego State University (United States).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, META, TSLA, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.