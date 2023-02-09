Why Taboola.com Roundtripped From The Post-Yahoo Hype

Apr. 05, 2023 10:27 AM ETTaboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)1 Comment
Ahan Analytics profile picture
Ahan Analytics
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • Taboola.com's stock has experienced volatile trading since the signing of its 30-year deal with Yahoo. The first quarter delivered a roundtrip in the stock.
  • The stock market's renewed speculative fury helped move the stock up, but earnings disappointment and lingering questions about the Yahoo deal helped bring the stock back down.
  • Additional headwinds came from advertising over-supply and launching an "investment year" while the sector is in cost-cutting mode.

Taboola At "DMEXCO" In Cologne

Joshua Sammer

When I took a look at the 30-year deal signed by Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Yahoo, I concluded that the initial reaction of the stock both signaled a sustained bottom but also a short-term top in the stock

Taboola (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TBLA' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TBLA' title='Taboola.com Ltd.'>TBLA</a>) made a roundtrip after benefiting from a bullish start-of-the-year rally.

Taboola (TBLA) made a roundtrip after benefiting from a bullish start-of-the-year rally. (TradingView.com)

Taboola is building a "valve" to regulate the flow of supply from Yahoo into the Taboola advertising engine.

Taboola is building a "valve" to regulate the flow of supply from Yahoo into the Taboola advertising engine. (Taboola's Yahoo Deal Information Session)

Taboola's hiring needs

Taboola's hiring needs (Taboola's Yahoo Deal Information Session)

Costs of the Yahoo deal.

Costs of the Yahoo deal. (Taboola's Yahoo Deal Information Session)

This article was written by

Ahan Analytics profile picture
Ahan Analytics
4.6K Followers
Dr. Duru has blogged about financial markets since the year 2000. A veteran of the dot-com bubble and bust, the financial crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic, he fully appreciates the value in trading and investing around the extremes of market behavior.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TBLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

