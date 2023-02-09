Joshua Sammer

When I took a look at the 30-year deal signed by Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Yahoo, I concluded that the initial reaction of the stock both signaled a sustained bottom but also a short-term top in the stock price. TBLA soon proceeded to break out; in January the stock printed an impressive 29.2% gain. One earnings event later, reality pushed TBLA right back down. Taboola ended March with a roundtrip back to its initial post-Yahoo price. Three key catalysts help explain the roller coaster of a ride for TBLA: a) the benefits of a fresh speculative frenzy in the stock market, b) the cost of delaying revenue recognition in a time of increased interest rates and economic uncertainties, and c) missing guidance because of advertising over-supply.

Taboola (TBLA) made a roundtrip after benefiting from a bullish start-of-the-year rally. (TradingView.com)

A Speculative Start to the Year

The trend is your friend until the trend comes to an end. TBLA benefited greatly from a general uptrend in the stock market and trader preferences for the most beaten up stocks of 2022 (a kind of "January effect"). The tailwind was so strong that TBLA gained value on almost every trading day in January. TBLA followed the market's trend so closely that it even topped out one day after the S&P 500 (SPY) and the NASDAQ (COMPQ) topped out on February 2nd.

Trends and momentum come to an end at some point. In TBLA's case, the January gains masked the reality check coming in the February earnings report.

The Cost of Extended Timelines

TBLA was hanging closing to its highs for the year as earnings approached. The stock lost 19.1% after what looked like solid headline earnings. However, two key questions from analysts during the earnings conference call tapped into the core of investor disappointment and set the stage for TBLA's roundtrip.

The lead balloon at the party was a small but important change in the guidance over the Yahoo deal. In an effort to be "conservative", management shifted out the first ramp of revenue from the deal from the second half of 2023 to the beginning of 2024. Here is how CFO Steve Walker explained the decision in response to an analyst question (emphasis mine):

"…because we don't have good visibility yet into exactly when we'll start migrating advertisers and bringing the supply over, we chose to just exclude the revenue from our guide. So, it's about a $30 million cost hit, but with no associated revenue, just because we're trying to be conservative and trying to avoid adding guidance for something that we don't have clear visibility to…"

This news flipped Taboola from the positive news flow of a Yahoo deal with enticing clarity about the future to the negative news flow of a retraction. During a time of tightening monetary conditions and higher interest rates, there is a higher cost to waiting for rewards. Promises for the future receive a higher discount (lower present value). For analysts and investors eager to see proof of the money-making ability of the Yahoo deal, this delay is a big disappointment.

Walker tried to assuage concerns:

"…we still expect Yahoo to start to show some revenue in the second half, but the problem is that I don't know how to forecast it yet. So, I don't know the degree of the revenue. I don't know exactly when to forecast that it'll start because we're kind of deep in the planning stages right now. So, for conservative reasons, we just decided to exclude it from our guidance for now, and we'll update on that as we get - go through the year, and we'll obviously have a much better view of that by the next time we have our next earnings call"

In the current market environment, references to uncertainty loom larger than reassurances. Now, the potential for execution risks loom larger.

An Investment Year

A second analyst referenced execution risks when expressing concerns about Taboola's increasing operational complexity and the associated costs.

Taboola is building a "valve" to regulate the flow of supply from Yahoo into the Taboola advertising engine. (Taboola's Yahoo Deal Information Session)

"I'm really struck by the fact that we just keep adding sort of new tasks and new cost centers. So, eCommerce, we had eCommerce and we're doing news and now we're doing Yahoo, and now we're adding. So, I just feel like we keep adding sort of engineers and costs and there's just a lot of complexity. Over the last 24 months, I feel like complexity has doubled or tripled in terms of all the things you're trying to accomplish. Could you talk about managing that, all of those various initiatives, and how you think about return on invested capital? Because it sort of feels like some of these would be better allocated more and maybe cutting off some of these."

These analyst concerns align well with the zeitgeist of a market accustomed to and expecting a diet of layoffs, cost discipline, and the cost-conscious retreat from investment adventures. While companies from Meta to Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) to high-tech start-ups are retrenching investments, Taboola sticks out when CEO Adam Singolda declares 2023 "an investment year."

The complexities brought on by this investment year have costs on top of the new hiring Taboola must do to make the Yahoo deal work: "we've assumed that we'll have to hire the people that we need to support that to build the pipes, to connect the systems and everything else." At this point in the economic cycle, with higher rates and a potential recession, Taboola is moving in the opposite direction of so many other companies, especially those in digital advertising and publishing.

For example, Meta Platforms (META) trades well off its disastrous lows of last year and at an 11-month high largely thanks to simplifying its business and ruthless cost-cutting. Even consider that Yahoo's decision to shut down its native advertising platforms (and turn those advertising reins over to Taboola) was its own version of ruthless cost-cutting. The restructuring included a 20% reduction in the workforce (it is not clear to me whether Taboola's integration plan absorbed former Yahoo employees).

Taboola's hiring needs (Taboola's Yahoo Deal Information Session)

Advertising Oversupply

The context of Taboola's guidance for this year likely added to analyst concerns. Taboola brought in a lot of new publishers in the previous year. The company achieved its "second best year… for signing new publisher partnerships, with over 90% higher new revenue per month than 2020 and 2021". However that surge in supply turned into a headwind coming into 2023. Taboola's run rate slowed down ($50M less ex-TAC) due to a "macroeconomic effect." The company thinks growth will resume and increase from here thanks to easier comparables. However, those expectations could get dashed if the macroeconomic environment continues to worsen from here. From Walker (emphasis mine):

"I think the way to think about our 2023 guidance is that we're entering the year with a lower run rate than we had even entering 2022. And that's basically the macroeconomic effect and the decrease in yield. So, our Q3 and Q4 were softer than they were in 2022. We also had some supply shock in that we added so much supply this year, that with the softness of demand on the macro, that also affected our run rate entering the new year. So, I think those things basically starts us off at a lower base. We do expect to grow off of that base this year, but it's going to be lower growth overall due to the lower starting point."

The next earnings report will be a double "show me" event. Taboola will have to demonstrate to analysts some evidence of improving run rates and better near-time guidance on the Yahoo deal.

Another Shot at Explaining the Yahoo Deal

Taboola got another chance to reassure investors at its Yahoo Deal Information Session the following week. For example, the CFO said if he had to bet on whether there would be revenue from Yahoo this year, he would do it. However, he has insufficient "line of sight" to give a forecast. The stock rallied a bit for two days after the nearly 2-hour event must have refreshed deal enthusiasm. However, the sell-off continued from there. The event did not produce new good news, but it did stumble upon some new question marks.

One analyst asked for an estimate of incremental revenue generation from the Yahoo deal. Taboola did not disclose an answer except to express its confidence that it will be "significant." Another analyst asked a related question about quantifying the overlap of advertisers between Taboola and Yahoo. Management explained that these numbers were too tedious to calculate - surprising for a company that is experimenting with generative AI and building a complex recommendation engine. I also would have expected such an overlap to be an important part of assessing the value of the Yahoo deal.

Walker may have raised eyebrows after describing how Taboola planned to hire a technical team to "build and support infrastructure" for 5-6 quarters and then "roll them off", that is release from the company. Walker also earlier stated that Yahoo's supply, once integrated, could be easily supported by Taboola's existing core infrastructure. An analyst asked whether the company in turn planned to do a RIF (reduction in force). Walker cleaned up the story by explaining that these people would be shifted to other work in the company.

Costs of the Yahoo deal. (Taboola's Yahoo Deal Information Session)

The Dream

CEO Adam Singolda is the main reason to invest in Taboola. He talks like an internet visionary with his elaborate narratives about the open web. Singolda talks about the future in the "curiosity graph", a sequence of content created by inferred and declared user interests. Most importantly, Singolda has his sights on becoming must-buy inventory alongside the likes of Facebook and Google.

"We're a year away from getting to the point that the scale is so significant that advertisers can truly say, we have a Google strategy, Facebook strategy, a Taboola strategy, and that's going to be, in my opinion, the biggest needle mover for both performance advertisers, as well as agencies and brand advertisers."

Unfortunately, the journey to realizing that dream is not as clear as vision. Accordingly, TBLA trades at a fraction of its all-time highs set soon after the company became publicly traded. If I am correct about the floor created by the Yahoo deal, TBLA is still a "buy the dips" candidate from current levels.

Be careful out there!