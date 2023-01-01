JEPI Vs. ARKK: Which ETF Is The Better Buy?

Apr. 05, 2023 10:43 AM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)JEPI4 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.27K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF presently offers passive income investors an 11.7% dividend yield, paid monthly.
  • ARK Innovation ETF offers investors a concentrated portfolio of high beta stocks and an aggressive investment strategy that could result in alpha if the market doesn’t turn south.
  • I am long both funds but think that one of JEPI and ARKK currently has an advantage.

Close-up ETF concept with quotes, timeline, percentages, charts and financial figures on a screen.

Torsten Asmus

In this article, I will investigate which of the two following investment funds, depending on the market environment, offers investors the highest return potential. Thousands of investment vehicles are available to investors, including exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and closed-end funds.

JEPI Versus ARKK

JEPI Versus ARKK (Yahoo Finance)

Risk And Volatility Measures

Risk And Volatility Measures (Morningstar)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.27K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.