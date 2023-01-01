The Stock Market May Be Topping, Again

Summary

  • The S&P 500 and stocks generally have put up a significant rally (19% for SPX).
  • However, while quality tech stocks may have bottomed, other essential market areas have not.
  • There's considerable risk that a recession, increasing defaults, a consumer spending slowdown, and persistent inflation could enable another drop in the stock market.
  • The fundamental backdrop needs to improve for stocks, and it may require more significant signs of a Fed pivot before the primary recovery phase starts.
  • My bear-market "bottom buy-in" range remains around the 3,400-3,000 support level.
Bank collapse background

da-kuk

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) may have reached another near-term top. No, I'm not saying this because of the deteriorating technical image. I'm very concerned about the well-being of the U.S. economy in general. If Main Street stalls, Wall Street could suffer, and as specific banks

SPX 1-hour chart

SPX 1-hour chart (thinkorswim )

SPX 1-year

SPX 1-year (StockCharts.com )

S&P credit ratings

S&P credit ratings (spglobal.com )

Corporate yields

Corporate yields (spglobal.com)

Junk default rate

Junk default rate (spglobal.com )

Inverted rates

Inverted rates (CNBC.com)

Jobs report

Jobs report (Investing.com)

Shiller P/E

Shiller P/E (multpl.com)

