ginga71/iStock via Getty Images

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is a company that has a strong competitive advantage in the defense and aerospace industry, which is supported by its technical expertise, significant scale, and durable switching costs. While it is expected to benefit from the recovery in air travel and defense spending due to geopolitical tensions, I believe those benefits are already priced in the share price. In this article, I will discuss RTX's competitive advantage, the recovery in air travel, defense spending, and my valuation of the shares.

Overview and Business Segments

RTX emerged from the merger of United Technologies Corporation and RTX Company in April 2020. RTX's four main divisions include:

Collins Aerospace Systems, which supplies avionics, cabin interiors, mechanical systems, and power controls to commercial and military customers;

Pratt & Whitney focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing aircraft engines and auxiliary power units;

RTX Intelligence & Space (RIS) which provides advanced intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and cybersecurity systems; and

RTX Missiles & Defense (RMD) is responsible for the development of advanced missiles, precision-guided munitions, missile defense systems, and weapon systems such as the Patriot air and missile defense system and the Standard missile family.

Durable Competitive Advantages

RTX's competitive advantage stems from its technical expertise, significant scale, and durable switching costs. The complexity of the firm's defense products creates a high barrier to entry for potential competitors. Building advanced missiles and missile defense systems requires unique technology and significant know-how, which is unlikely to be possessed by non-defense contractors, who may not be willing to invest in such technology.

Due to its technical expertise and scale, RTX has a strong advantage in the defense and aerospace industry, and its products have durable switching costs. Once customers choose their products, it becomes challenging for them to switch to other suppliers due to the technical complexity of these products.

Moreover, the integration of these missile systems with various military aircraft and platforms creates durable switching costs. Modern missiles are integrated with advanced targeting technology, and the mission-critical nature of these systems means that customers are unlikely to switch to alternative suppliers without significant justification.

Air Travel Industry's Recovery

I expect the global air travel industry to continue to struggle until 2024. However, there is hope for profitability within North America in 2023. Globally, the industry's losses are projected to decrease to -$9.7 billion, resulting in a net loss margin of -1.2% in 2022. This marks a significant improvement from the $137.7 billion in losses (-36.0% net margin) in 2020 and $42.1 billion in losses (-8.3% net margin) in 2021.

The anticipated improvement in North America's air travel industry is due to several factors, including strong pent-up demand, lifting of travel restrictions in most markets, low unemployment in most countries, and expanded personal savings. These factors are fueling a resurgence in demand that is expected to see passenger numbers reach 83% of pre-pandemic levels.

Despite inflationary pressures, the leisure travel industry continues to experience a strong recovery as people prioritize experiences and take advantage of the summer travel season. However, these inflationary pressures are dampening leisure travel to some extent.

Despite rising labor and fuel costs, airlines are managing to reduce their losses due to efficiency gains and improving yields. Oil price has risen by +40%, contributing to the increase in fuel costs, and a widening crack spread this year. Nevertheless, airlines are adapting and managing to operate more efficiently.

I expect RTX's commercial aerospace business to benefit from this recovery. RTX's exposure to the resilient narrow-body market, particularly through its Pratt & Whitney division, should position it well for a quicker rebound.

Geopolitical Tensions to Support the Defense Business

RTX's leading position in the defense industry, combined with its competitive advantage, should support continued growth in this segment. The defense business is expected to remain strong, driven by the increasing global geopolitical tensions and the need for advanced defense systems.

The widening geopolitical fractures between countries pose a potential risk for global divergence. The growing competition between the U.S. and China, with China's increasing military strength changing the balance of power in the Western Pacific, and the U.S. strengthening alliances in response, is one example of such fractures. Other countries, including Russia and Turkey, are also projecting power abroad. Geopolitical tensions are also spilling over into the economic sphere, with some countries implementing protectionist policies and Western companies facing challenges doing business in China and Russia.

In addition to rising geopolitical tensions, the changing nature of war is increasing the need for advanced defense systems. The increased reach of potential adversaries is requiring a truly trans-regional and global perspective for effective command and control (C2). Warfare is becoming faster, with quicker decision-making required during competition and crises.

The advanced missile defense system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% for the next nine years. The threats of intermediate-range missile launches and asymmetric warfare are the main reasons for increasing defense budgets. RTX has been able to secure many contracts recently. For instance, RTX just secured a $1.2 billion contract to supply Switzerland with a Patriot antimissile defense system and also secured a $650 million contract for the production and delivery of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band systems.

Valuation

Based on a discounted cash flow ("DCF") valuation, I value RTX's shares at $102. I have assumed a cost of capital of 8.2%, which is based on an unlevered beta of 1.23 for the Aerospace/Defense industry. I expect revenues to remain in the high single digits, supported by the recovery in air travel and resilient defense spending, which aligns with RTX's guidance.

Company presentation

I anticipate a slight improvement in the margin to historical levels. Below are the assumptions I have made:

Author estimates & company filings

At a target price of $102 per share, the shares would be trading at historical levels.

Author estimates, company filings & Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Raytheon Technologies Corporation's strong competitive advantage, technical expertise, significant scale, and durable switching costs position it well in the defense and aerospace industry. However, despite the expected benefits from the recovery in air travel and defense spending due to geopolitical tensions, these factors are already priced into the share price. While Raytheon Technologies Corporation's exposure to the resilient narrow-body market and increasing global geopolitical tensions should support continued growth, I recommend staying away from the shares at the moment as they are trading at historical levels.