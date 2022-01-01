Takako Hatayama-Phillips/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When the (regional) banking crisis broke loose in mid-March I concluded to proceed with caution in the case of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW). This came as shares were down 20% in the aftermath of the SVB Financial Group debacle, and while the positioning by no means was comparable, investors feared that similar trends would hurt the business as well.

Despite the quality of the name, I erred on the cautious side, making me hesitant to buy the dip.

A Recap

Since the quick implosion of SVB in March, shares of Charles Schwab fell 20% in the time span of just two trading days, having fallen from $76 to $62 per share, shedding $25 billion value in the process.

The company was a darling among investors as total assets of the firm have risen from $140 billion to $550 billion in the decade before, creating long term shareholder value in the process with shares having seen substantial gains over the long haul.

For the year 2022, the company has seen a 12% increase in revenues to $20.8 billion on which the company posted strong earnings of $7.2 billion, equal to $3.50 per share, with adjusted earnings seen as high as $3.90 per share.

The balance sheet of the bank/broker understates the size of the business as Schwab holds over $7 trillion in client assets, with new asset inflows of $428 billion trailing the losses from lower asset values after a difficult year for financial markets. It is important to understand that this is a broker (with separated client assets) and a bank under the hood.

The asset base of $552 billion of Schwab in 2022 fell from the year before as the company paid a mere 0.46% on bank deposits of $367 billion in the fourth quarter. That said, pre-tax profits of $9.4 billion provide quite some room to hike rates on these deposits to prevent outflows, although not enough for Schwab to narrow the gap with risk-free rates in its entirety.

Losing deposits is not a real concern (other than shrinking the business) unless the bank has to sell assets at a loss. The company held $148 billion in available for sales securities and $173 billion in held to maturity securities by year-end. With yields carried at 1.7-1.9% for these, the company was likely underwater on these assets, which only is a concern until deposit outflows mean that an institution needs to sell assets.

That said, large unrealized losses can cause nerves among investors, often accelerating deposit outflows, as we have seen recently throughout the sector of course. The 10-K Filing for 2022 revealed a $14 billion in unrealized loss, a huge amount, but it should be manageable (given the profitability of the firm).

Despite the correction, the quality of the name and the apparently manageable issues, I fortunately decided not to buy the dip at $60 by mid-March.

What Now?

In the month since writing the original article, shares of Schwab have fallen from $62 to $50, adding to the losses after the worst of the banking turmoil appears to be behind and markets at large have recovered a bit here.

In the meantime, few corporate updates were seen. On the 13th of March, Schwab announced that core new assets for the month of February inflows totaled nearly $42 billion, with total client assets up to $7.38 trillion. This was of course applicable for the month of February, ahead of the banking turmoil, yet Schwab confirmed that inflows averaged $2 billion per trading day month to date in March.

That does not say much as these assets are (typically) not on the balance sheet of Schwab, as the bank indicated that client bank sweep outflows totaled $5 billion in February, with similar trends seen in March. Hence, more money is flowing into securities held by Schwab, but clients are actually cutting their cash balances.

The company believed its liquidity is very strong as the bank has few loans, many liquid securities, access to other sources of liquidity, although that those comments did not calm investors in their entirety of course.

The issue is that asset inflows (client assets those are) should not be confused with client assets held at Schwab. After all, the company sees higher client assets, but lower assets on its own book. It appears that its clients are happy to have Schwab hold its securities (as they are technically not held by Schwab of course) but are withdrawing some deposits. Perhaps this happens out of fear, and perhaps because of the realization that money market accounts (among others) provide higher yields.

The company has aimed to cool down the market as CEO Bettinger said that the company could still operate, even if it would lose all of its deposits in the next year.

And Now?

The truth is that banks and broker/banks like Schwab have seen quite some lifelines thrown at them by the government, but shares have actually continued to fall. This came amidst some high (insider) purchases by the CEO, rest of management and even high-profile investor Ron Baron.

The reality is that I like the business model of a broker better than a pure bank, and it is comforting to understand that the company can survive if all depositors leave (given the guarantees given by the government). On the other hand, Schwab typically caters to more sophisticated investors/savers than traditional banks, which means that deposit migration is more of an issue here compared to other banks in all likelihood.

Nonetheless, the risk-reward here has massively improved amidst a further 20% fall in the share price over the past couple of weeks, prominent insider buys, backstops provided by the government, and the comments that the business should be fine here even if deposits leave the bank en masse.

Amidst all this, I am cautiously warming up to Schwab here and looking to buy some dips, although I lack conviction to initiate a very large position here.