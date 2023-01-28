Foot Locker, inc. (NYSE:FL)'s strategy to close small stores and In-Mall stores is reasonable as this improves the customer experience and showcases the uniqueness of the storefront. Management's plan to improve profitability through the focus on its loyalty program and e-commerce channel is convincing to us. Based on our DCF analysis below and sensitivity test, considering the company's leading positions, we think the current valuation is very attractive. If the macro challenge persists, it only creates a more attractive buying opportunity for the stock. We rate the stock as a strong buy.
Foot Locker is a leading footwear and apparel retailer. As of January 28, 2023, the company operated 2,714 stores in 29 countries across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia. The company generated 67% of its revenues in the U.S. in 2022 and 33% in its international markets.
Its revenue increased by 3.6% (excluding FX) and comparable-store sales grew by 4.2%, mainly driven by increased traffic and improved access to high-quality inventory from Nike (NKE). Its gross margin contracted 290 basis points, decelerating from a contraction of 270 bps in Q3. SG&A% decreased by 10 bps, a huge improvement from an increase of 60bps in Q3.
Its inventories were $1.6 billion 29.8% higher than Q42021.
The company is projected to close 9% of its stores in 2023. This led to total sales and comp sales down 3.5%-5.5% for the year, with the cadence of further down in the first half but improving in the second half. Gross margin continued to contract due to promotional pressure and occupancy deleverage. SG&A% leveraged due to cost savings but offset by investments and a decrease in traffic. The company will increase its CAPEX for technology upgrades.
We have the following comments:
4. The company's plan to invest in its omni-channel can be beneficial. Unlike other companies, that have invested a lot in the digit space, Foot Locker is late to the game. We think the company was hesitant to invest due to the conflict of its focus on the in-store experiences. We are glad to see the company make the changes as many other consumer companies have proved the omni-channel is not a conflict with the physical stores.
In its Investor Event, the company disclosed its 2024-2026 growth plan. The company will grow at 5% CAGR, led by banner WSS and offset by Champs Sports. Foot Locker will grow slower than the average. Total revenues will grow to $1 billion and EBIT margin improve to 10%.
In addition, the company expected to open more new format stores, and close more small and In-Mall stores. The company also wanted to lower its inventory exposure to Nike below 60%, increase the purchase percentage from its loyalty program to 70%, and its e-commerce sales percentage to 25%.
We have the below comments:
We make the following assumptions based on management's guidance and current market conditions:
Applying the DCF method, we can arrive at an equity value of 5,384 million ($56.8 per share), which implies a 39% return from the current stock price.
With the sensitivity test below, we can see that the stock is overvalued only if its free cash flow margin decreased to 3%. We think the downside risk is limited.
Our model does not include the assumptions of its reset in 2023 due to the macro and fleet optimization. The company expected its EPS will decline in 2023 and gradually grow thereafter due to the benefits of cost savings, loyalty programs, and omni-channel initiatives. However, the reader should bear in mind that in DCF valuation, terminal value plays a much more important role in this method (99% in this case). So, as long as investors are comfortable with the long-term financial assumptions (free cash flow margin, terminal growth rate) and current discount rate assumption, the short-term reset is negligible.
It requires catalysts such as (1) its EBIT margin increase and (2) comp sales return to growth. The timing is likely in the second half of 2023 based on management's projection. However, considering the company's leading positions, we think the current valuation is already very attractive. If the macro challenge persists, it only creates a more attractive buying opportunity for the stock. We rate the stock as a strong buy.
The US CPI number suggests inflation pressure in the sector eased near term but is still at a high level. The U.S. economy is not done with the inflation story yet. The company's position in discretionary spending is vulnerable to downside risks near term.
The company purchased 86% of its merchandise in 2022 from its top five suppliers and the company expects to continue to obtain a significant percentage of athletic product from these suppliers in the future. 65% of its inventories in 2022 were purchased from Nike. Although the company decided to lower its exposure to Nike below 60% by 2026, we think the concentration is still too high.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
