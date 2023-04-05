Rio Tinto Selling Stake In Peru's La Granja Copper Mining Project

MetalMiner
Summary

  • Rio Tinto Group recently agreed to sell a 55% majority stake in its La Granja copper project in Peru to First Quantum Minerals.
  • The deal involves the First Quantum paying U.S. $105 million.
  • It should also allow the Rio team to concentrate more on their flagship copper mining developments in Mongolia and the United States.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

Rio Tinto Group (OTCPK:RTPPF) recently agreed to sell a 55% majority stake in its La Granja copper project in Peru to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. The deal involves the First Quantum paying U.S. $105 million. The hope

MetalMiner
MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following.

