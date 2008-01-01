Timing The Dollar Sell-Off Is Now The Key Challenge

Apr. 05, 2023 11:21 AM ETUUP, USDU, UDN, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, FXB, GBBEF
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • Fast support for the US banking system has seen the dollar turn lower from distressed highs as investors have switched to focusing on easing from the Federal Reserve.
  • Conviction levels are rising that the dollar will sell off - but timing remains key as ever.
  • The path to a weaker dollar will be a bumpy one and could easily get blown off course should banking stress return or other challenges emerge – such as a US debt ceiling crisis in the third quarter.

US dollar bills on a background with dynamics of exchange rates. Trading and financial risk concept

Lazy_Bear

By Chris Turner

Dollar to exit this banking mess to the downside

The 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the more recent Covid-19 pandemic provide a good playbook for how the dollar performs in a crisis. First, it lurches to the

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.8K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.