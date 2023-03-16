Will AI Put Apple's Back Against The Wall?

Summary

  • Artificial intelligence may very well change the game across big cap tech.
  • Though reports indicate that Apple is working on language-generating AI, we think Microsoft remains in the lead of the AI race with its investment in OpenAI.
  • Apple is known for continuous innovation, however, and we're not ruling the company out of the AI race by a long shot.
  • Still, shares of Apple are trading at the high end of our fair value estimate range, and a visit to the low end of the range may be possible if it stumbles on the AI front.
  • With all of this said, we still like Apple due in part to its tremendous cash-based sources of intrinsic value - net cash on the balance sheet and future expected free cash flow - as well as its dividend growth prospects.

By Valuentum Analysts

The next big platform may not be the next iteration of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone but rather artificial intelligence (AI), as the platform, itself. Very few could have predicted 30 years ago that we'd have almost every technological

Our fair value estimate range for Apple.

