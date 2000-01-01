The Recession Must Be Confirmed With A Weakening Labor Market

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
5.4K Followers

Summary

  • The labor market is still strong, but showing some cracks.
  • However, given the Fed's guidance, there could be 2M+ jobs lost by the end of 2023.
  • The S&P 500 is facing a recessionary selloff, as earnings are downgraded.

Markets React To October Job Numbers Showing Sign Of Economic Rebound

Spencer Platt

The Wall Steet consensus is that the US economy is possibly already in a recession (Q2 2023). Except the labor market is still very tight, and it's difficult to acknowledge a recession as long as the labor market data is strong, especially

Labor report March 2023

Trading Economics

ADP Report

Trading Economics

JOLTS report

FRED

Initial Claims

FRED

FOMC Projections March 2023

The Fed

New claims vs stock market

FRED

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
5.4K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.