Company Snapshot

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), a small-cap stock (~1bn market cap) offers thermal management solutions to meet the heat-transfer needs of their customers. These customers are typically based in the commercial, building, industrial, and HVAC&R (Heating, Ventilation, Air-conditioning, and Refrigeration) markets and include building contractors, architects, heating equipment wholesalers, automobile OEMs, industrial OEMs, etc.

The company reports under two divisions:

Climate Solutions (~45% of group sales) - Mainly centered around sales of heat transfer products, HVAC&R, and data center cooling solutions.

Performance Technologies (~55% of group sales) - Air and liquid-cooled products for industrial applications, vehicular and stationary power.

Why Modine Manufacturing Should Be On Your Watchlist

MOD has quite a few encouraging narratives going for it:

Data-center exposure - Firstly, we like the prospects of the commercial HVAC market, driven primarily by the buzz around data centers. Whilst, MOD has exposure to a range of markets, note that commercial HVAC sales account for the largest component of its group sales, at 38%.

The complexity and the ticket size of commercial HVACs are typically more pronounced than domestic HVAC systems, and the role these systems play in data center cooling should not be underestimated. MOD is likely to have plenty of takers in this market, particularly in North America as it is one of the few companies that can locally produce all the HVAC components required for data centers. You'd be interested to note that in Q3 (driven primarily by demand for chillers), their data center business grew by an impressive 68% and management believes this will only get better in Q4, stating that "the data center business is going to have one of its strongest quarters of the year in Q4". The HVAC market also typically receives a lot of fiscal benefits and tax rebates, which helps push its adoption.

Ongoing margin improvement through FY24 - Investors can also still get excited about the ongoing results from the 80/20 principles that were put in place by MOD management to improve pricing and optimize operating margins. We've seen the impact of this play out in the Climate Solutions part of the business (in Q3 EBITDA margins were up by an impressive 300bps) but the effects on the bigger segment- Performance Technologies (which accounts for 55% of group sales) is still yet to largely come through (even though this division saw 200bps margin improvement in Q3) and will be reflected more keenly in the quarters ahead. This is because the 80/20 strategy was only implemented in Performance Technologies (PT) towards the second half of 2022.

For instance, one promising outcome of implementing 80/20 is what they've done with their commercial agreements. Earlier, MOD could only pass on the impact of higher metal prices, but not the impact of 'other costs', which prevented them from protecting their margins adequately. Under the new strategy, MOD is making a concerted effort to insert clauses in their contracts that enable them to pass on even 'other costs'.

The effects of this are likely to persist for the foreseeable future, and this is evident in the progression of sell-side consensus numbers. For FY23, consensus expects EBITDA growth to be 2.5x the revenue growth (which is solid enough operating leverage in itself) but next year, analysts expect EBITDA growth to come in at 3.6x the level of revenue growth! Also, from an annual EBITDA margin range of 7.7% at the end of FY22, analysts are expecting a further incremental margin improvement of 250bps through FY24.

YCharts

Attractive Valuations - When you consider the improving degree of operating leverage and EBITDA margin improvement, you could argue that MOD deserves to trade at a much superior forward EV/EBITDA than its current multiple of 5.7x (based on the FY24 numbers), which represents an 8% discount to the stock's 5-year EV/EBITDA average.

YCharts

FCF poised to improve - MOD's FCF generation in the recent quarter was quite underwhelming (-$0.4m), but this should improve in the March quarter as management works its way around excess inventory ($20-$30m in excess of pre-pandemic levels). The image below shows you how the days in inventory have now hit 60 days, around 22% greater than what they normally maintain. We can also see that it rarely ever stays at those levels.

YCharts

The high inventory position has consequently weighed on working capital conversion, which is currently at 5-year lows. This is not sustainable, and it should start trending closer to the average of around 12x.

YCharts

Risks

The next time MOD reports (for the March quarter), investors shouldn't expect great things from the Climate Solutions division as certain sub-segments within that division will have to deal with a very difficult sales and margin base effect from the March-2022 quarter. In addition to that, heating products and coils sold to the residential markets and HVAC markets are expected to be quite weak and this too should adversely impact this division.

Then, the impacts of aggressive tightening are being felt in different pockets of the economy, and this has certainly dampened risk sentiment and weighed on the broader markets. During tricky times like these, you don't want to get too cozy with stocks that are too sensitive to movements in the broader markets. Note that MOD's sensitivity to the broader markets has only continued to increase over time, and a beta of almost 2x is certainly not comforting at this juncture.

YCharts

Finally, we'd also like to highlight the unfavorable risk-reward dynamics on the charts.

Do consider that over the past 12 months, MOD's stock has already enjoyed its time in the sun, delivering solid returns of 133% and also trouncing the Russell 2000 which has been a source of wealth destruction. After a long period of outperformance, we wonder if MOD could do with a breather.

YCharts

Well, if you study the price imprints of the MOD chart since the GFC, we can see that it has largely taken the shape of a wedge, with some pretty obvious pivot points (highlighted in blue). It was no surprise to discover that the candles of February and March saw long wicks (indication of buying fatigue) as they came close to hitting the upper boundary of the wedge. The stock may resume its uptrend once again, but until it sees more of a pullback, I'm not too enthused with the risk-reward on offer at these levels.

Investing

It's also fair to say that investors fishing for good risk-reward opportunities from the Russell 2000 are unlikely to plump for MOD, as its relative strength ratio versus the former is now well past the mid-point of its long-term range.

StockCharts

To conclude, we think there are a lot of admirable facets to the Modine story, but this is probably not the best time to get in.