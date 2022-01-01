Modine Manufacturing: Not A Buy, But Keep It On Your Watchlist

Apr. 05, 2023 12:40 PM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.27K Followers

Summary

  • MOD is well-placed to benefit from the data center explosion.
  • MOD will see operational improvements through FY24, and FCF is poised to improve in Q4.
  • The forward EV/EBITDA valuations look enticing.
  • MOD's high-beta qualities make us cautious in this environment.
  • We're not too enthused by the risk-reward on the charts.

Engineer is working on the roof of building. Surrounding with high building.

eyesfoto

Company Snapshot

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), a small-cap stock (~1bn market cap) offers thermal management solutions to meet the heat-transfer needs of their customers. These customers are typically based in the commercial, building, industrial, and HVAC&R (Heating, Ventilation, Air-conditioning, and Refrigeration) markets and include building contractors, architects, heating equipment wholesalers, automobile OEMs, industrial OEMs, etc.

Operating leverage

YCharts

EV/EBITDA

YCharts

DIO

YCharts

Working capital turnover

YCharts

Beta

YCharts

Modine vs Russell 2000

YCharts

Monthly chart

Investing

MOD:IWM

StockCharts

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.27K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.