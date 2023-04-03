Dividends By The Numbers In March 2023 And 2023-Q1

Apr. 05, 2023
Summary

  • March 2023 saw a turn for the worse for the shareholders of dividend-paying companies in the U.S. stock market.
  • The latest update to Political Calculations' chart presenting the number of U.S. firms that announced they would either increase or decrease their dividends each month illustrates these changes.
  • Our sampling of unfavorable dividend changes captures 14 of the reported 53 actions.

March 2023 saw a turn for the worse for the shareholders of dividend-paying companies in the U.S. stock market. Unlike the preceding month, when we could point to some bright spots, March was more uniformly dismal for dividend payers.

Number of Public U.S. Firms Increasing or Decreasing Their Dividends Each Month

Sampled Dividend Decreases in U.S. by Industrial Sector

Number of U.S. Firms Increasing and Decreasing Dividends by Quarter

