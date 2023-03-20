The Rising Risk Of Deflation

EB Investor profile picture
EB Investor
1.96K Followers

Summary

  • Deflation, not inflation is the real risk to the US Economy.
  • The negative correlation between stocks and bonds demonstrates the bullish backdrop for fixed income especially at times of market stress.
  • In this environment fixed income securities are providing investors with potential capital preservation, competitive yields and opportunities for capital gains.

Wall Street Crash

Fox Photos

Monetary Policy and the Path of Rates

On March 22nd, The Fed decided to continue to raise rates a quarter of a point while changing guidance from “ongoing increases” to “some additional policy firming may be appropriate,” and reiterated their data dependency. Chairman

Powell's Curve Says Recession Is Confirmed | Gap between current, future short-term rates signals steep cuts

Bloomberg

CRE

@carlquintanilla

Inflationary Expectations are Falling

Apollo

M2

M2 (www.nasdaq.com/articles/for-only-the-5th-time-in-153-years-this-leading-economic-indicator-is-sending-a-terrifying)

Image 13

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

This article was written by

EB Investor profile picture
EB Investor
1.96K Followers
Chief Investment Officer, Private Family Office--Providing Evidence-Based Investment Research for those building, managing, and preserving wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of US TREASURY SECURITIES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.