One of the oldest adages on Wall Street is to buy the rumor and sell the news. Often the anticipation and lead-up to an event are much bigger than the news turns out to be, and traders and even short-term investors can lock in profits before the full picture becomes clear.

Several companies and some leading commodities have made significant moves over the last three months on the expected reopening of China. One stock that has risen significantly since October of last year is BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP). This company is up 20% in just the last seven months, and the stock has also nearly doubled since hitting a pandemic low of nearly $35 a share in April 2020.

Still, despite the recent run BHP has had, this stock has still consistently and significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) as well as some of the company peers, such as Rio Tinto (RIO).

BHP Limited is a leading mineral seller in Australia that primarily sells iron ore and copper The company is planning to expand their potash business, but iron ore sales currently make up nearly 50% of overall revenue, while copper sales are nearly 25% of revenues. BHP Limited's metallurgical and thermal coal sales also make up nearly 25% of revenues. The company had been planning to exit the thermal coal business last year, but management decided against that after these commodity prices spiked last year. The company's thermal coal division contributed nearly $1.78 billion to revenues last year, which was nearly 10% of the company's overall earnings in the 2021-2022 fiscal year ending in June of last year. Thermal coal prices have fallen from recent historically high levels in the last couple of months, primarily because of lower demand in China and Europe due to warmer weather.

Today, BHP Limited is a sell. The company is pricing in unrealistic copper and iron ore prices, China will likely continue to reopen slowly, and the Chinese government continues to focus more on slower sustained growth, new stimulus that targets the heavily overbuilt real estate and property sector in the world's second-largest economy is unlikely. The company also looks overvalued compared to peers and the company's five-year average valuation levels.

BHP Limited's core business is centered on iron ore sales, which make up nearly half of the company's earnings. While this company remains the lowest-cost producer globally of this mineral, with production costs of $18-19 a metric ton, BHP's profits will still largely rise and fall with the price of this important mineral. Iron ore currently trades at $123.5 per metric ton, prices have made a huge move of over 50% since late October of last year when this mineral traded at nearly $78 a metric ton.

Iron ore prices are now trading at the same levels seen in 2014 when China's economy was growing at 7.4%, even though China's economy is only expected to grow at 4.5-5.5% this year, and the country's real estate and property sector remains heavily overbuilt. The Chinese government has also set a target of 5% growth this year, with the CPP talking more about lower and more sustained economic growth rates moving forward. China accounts for nearly 70% of worldwide iron ore imports.

The Chinese government and the country's banking system targeted China's real estate and infrastructure sectors during the pandemic with massive stimulus. As I discussed in my recent article about Rio Tinto, China's central bank and the CCP injected nearly $15 trillion into the world's second-largest economy during the pandemic, and over 30% of that stimulus is thought to have gone into the country's real estate and infrastructure sectors. China's housing market crashed in 2022, and this part of the country's economy will likely take some time to recover.

Recent reports also indicate China will be cutting steel production this year by nearly 2.5% since construction demand was down in the country, with iron ore prices recently hitting two-month lows on this news. Analysts are projecting Chinese steel production to continue to fall this year, and the country has also been turning increasingly to scrap metal as well, since the overbuilt real estate and property sectors likely led to surplus steel on the market. Experts are also expecting Iron ore production levels to be up modestly in 2023 despite the weak demand outlook.

Copper prices look unsustainable at the current price levels as well. Copper currently trades at $3.98 a pound after pulling back from recent highs, but this metal also made a huge move up over the last several months in anticipation of China opening up. Copper was trading at just $3.33 a pound in October of last year, the price has risen nearly 25% in just the last six months. This metal is also trading close to a ten-year high as well. The copper market does face some supply constraints with production halted because of weather issues in Grasberg in Indonesia, and copper production levels in Chile and Peru lower as well, but the weather issues in Asia aren't likely to persist for the full year, new supply should come on-line in the back half of this year. Recent reports also indicate that the Chinese market is oversupplied with copper since the real estate sector has grown slower than expected.

BHP's stock has gone nowhere in the last ten years, the company is currently trading at the same levels seen in 2014. Even though the company's management has not divested their thermal coal assets and BHP's investments in the potash industry should make the company a more substantive producer in the fertilizer industry in several years, BHP is still heavily dependent on iron ore and copper prices right now. With the Chinese government targeting slower and more sustained growth, China's real estate sector still heavily overbuilt, and BHP's earnings still volatile, BHP Group Limited stock is likely still overvalued at current levels.