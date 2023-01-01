Is The U.S. Facing A Slow(er)-Moving Recession Threat? Part III

Summary

  • Assessing US recession risk isn’t getting any easier, but when it comes to cutting through the noise, I continue to rely on combining models for the single-best tool in the toolkit.
  • The economy remains resilient despite several indicators suggesting otherwise.
  • What is conspicuous is that combining business-cycle models has proven its worth in recent months, a strategy that draws on a long line of research.

Assessing US recession risk isn't getting any easier, but when it comes to cutting through the noise, I continue to rely on combining models for the single-best tool in the toolkit. To paraphrase Churchill, this is usually the least-worst way to evaluate the

Each has its own distinct set of pros and cons, which makes them complimentary. The result, not surprisingly, is that when aggregating the data the results provide a robust estimate of recession risk and - crucially - one that hasn't been hoodwinked by the unusual macro signals swirling about lately. Although CRPI's probability estimate of recession rose sharply to 30% recently, it's since pulled back and currently reflects a low risk (as of Mar. 31).

