The Harry Potter Investment Thesis

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is reportedly keen on adapting the Harry Potter book franchise into a TV series, with each novel commanding its own season. This would play on the strength of its existing Intellectual Property (IP), which is currently comprised of Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, the DC franchise, and Game of Thrones.

The cost of running such a production, unfortunately, would not come cheap, especially given the higher expectations from Harry Potter fans. For example, Amazon (AMZN) recorded the highest-ever budget of $58M per episode of The Lord of the Rings (LOTR), Rings of Power, released in 2022, compared to Netflix (NFLX) at $30M for Stranger Things and $13M for The Crown.

Harry Potter Production Cost & Adjusted For Inflation

The arguably unsustainable race for streaming subscriptions was also perpetuated by Disney (DIS), at $25M for WandaVision, and WBD at $15M for Game of Thrones and $20M for House of the Dragon.

Assuming seven episodes per Harry Potter novel, as the latter did for House of Dragons, we might see the media company record upwards of $140M per season, nearing the production budget for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at $167M after adjusting for inflation.

Otherwise, we are looking at a total of $980M for the seven Harry Potter novels, suggesting an immense cost of producing a rich story-telling TV experience for the next few years. Due to the intense competition in the streaming market, it appears that the expansion of its franchise is a necessary bet for the media company.

For now, the tailwinds appear to be decent, since WBD added a total of 4.1M subscribers between FQ2'22 and FQ4'22. This suggests a correlation in growth attributed to the House of the Dragon series, which was released between August and October 2022, compared to the previous cadence of 1.7M net adds QoQ in FQ2'22.

Based on its declared global DTC ARPU of $7.58 in FQ4'22, the media company had already added $372.93M of annualized subscription revenue to its top line. The return on the investment was relatively decent, in our opinion, comprising 1.1% of its FY2022 revenues.

Furthermore, WBD may also benefit from the renewed interest surrounding the Harry Potter franchise's existing (and potentially new) movies, products, and Hogwarts games, amongst others. This is on top of the refreshed TV franchise for existing loyal fans and new younger audiences, potentially triggering further tailwinds for its subscription growth as the TV seasons develop.

Naturally, it also depends on how much the media company may have to pay J. K. Rowling for the TV rights. For example, AMZN had to shell out nearly $250M for the LOTR series. However, with the TV rights to simply air the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies costing nearly $250M in 2016, we reckon the price tag may be similarly eye-popping.

Nonetheless, WBD already guided for the second season of House of the Dragon by mid-2024, suggesting sustained streaming/TV investments ahead, on top of the relaunched HBO Max, renewed efforts toward the DC franchise, revamped LOTR movies, and live sports/news.

It seems apparent that David Zaslav, CEO of WBD, is "taking full advantage of these one-of-a-kind franchises across our various platforms," to sustainably grow the streaming business over the next few years. Only time may tell how it turns out for the media company.

So, Is WBD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

WBD 1Y EV/Revenue

WBD is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 1.97x, higher than its similarly unprofitable streaming peer, Paramount Global (PARA) at 0.96x, though naturally lower than its highly successful peers, such as NFLX at 4.84x and DIS at 2.57x.

We don't believe this is surprising since WBD expects to achieve adj. EBITDA of $11B (+19.5% YoY) in FY2023, with up to $5.5B (+66.1% YoY) of Free Cash Flow (FCF) at the same time. This is against PARA's guidance of impacted FCF in the next fiscal year and a return to positive cash flow only by 2024.

Needless to say, both NFLX and DIS have been, and may likely continue to be, profitable in the near future, due to their robust IP and execution thus far. A feat that WBD seems keen to emulate, in our view.

WBD 1Y Stock Price

However, we also believe the -39.6% decline in WBD's stock price since the April 2022 spin-off is naturally attributed to its massive debt of $48.73B (+237.9% YoY) as of the last quarter, inherited from the former parent company, AT&T (T). This is compared to PARA at $15.59B (-11.8% YoY), NFLX at $14.35B (-2.3% YoY), and DIS at $45.12B (-7% YoY) at the same time.

WBD Long-Term Debts

With $6.32B of interest expenses and $11.77B of long-term debts maturing over the next three years, we are naturally concerned about WBD's intermediate-term execution, due to its minimal profitability and cash/equivalents of only $3.74B in the latest quarter. For now, the management has guided for a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4x by 2023 and up to 2.5x by 2024, suggesting a notable reduction from the current level of 5x.

However, we prefer to prudently rate the WBD stock as a Hold here, since we think the management will need to deliver near-perfect execution to temper the macroeconomic headwinds, intensified streaming competition, consistent deleveraging, and top and bottom line growth.

This is worsened by the notable shift in consumer behavior toward streaming post-reopening cadence, with movie releases underperforming compared to pre-pandemic levels. For example, WBD's Shazam had disappointed with an opening box office of $30.5M, compared to the first movie's box office at $53.5M and the production budget of $110M.

Investors looking to add should patiently wait for another retest at the previous November 2022 support levels in the $11s, if not the December 2022 bottom around the $8s, for an improved margin of safety for long-term investing and portfolio growth.