A Quick Take On Xuhang Holdings Limited

Xuhang Holdings Ltd. (SUNH) has filed to raise $98 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides digital content marketing services to businesses in China.

When we learn more about Xuhang Holdings Ltd. management's valuation and pricing assumptions for the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.

Xuhang Overview

Hangzhou City, China-based Xuhang Holdings Limited was founded to develop online marketing capabilities for major digital networks within the PRC.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Tianhang Xiao, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2014 and was previously senior product manager at Sky-mobi Limited.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Content production and operation

Distribution

Online media marketing

Mobile applications

Other services.

As of September 30, 2022, Xuhang has booked fair market value investment of $41 million from investors including Tian Hang Group, Mighty Huge Investment, WCC Capital, Hexagon Special Opportunities and Venture Smart Holdings.

Xuhang - Customer/User Acquisition

The firm seeks to cultivate medium to large-account customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts.

Xuhang provides bundled service offerings to companies seeking better results from major social networks within China.

New media integrated marketing services provided the majority of its recent revenue.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 1.1% 2021 1.5% 2020 1.3% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing expense, fell to 6.9x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 6.9 2021 17.2 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

SUNH's most recent calculation was 25% as of September 30, 2022, so the firm is in need of some improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 8% EBITDA % 17% Total 25% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Xuhang's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the Chinese market for digital advertising was an estimated $39 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $62 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are strong growth in the mobile segment due to the widespread adoption of mobile smartphones and the growing breadth and speed of bandwidth.

Also, the market grew an estimated 12.9% CAGR from 2016 to 2020.

The digital media services market in China is highly fragmented, and the firm faces intense competitive pressures from various market participants.

Xuhang Holdings Limited Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing but decelerating topline revenue growth

Growing gross profit but variable gross margin

Higher operating profit

A swing to cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $ 47,702,000 8.2% 2021 $ 66,275,000 34.1% 2020 $ 49,423,099 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $ 16,526,000 20.8% 2021 $ 19,900,000 31.6% 2020 $ 15,120,845 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 34.64% 3.6% 2021 30.03% -1.9% 2020 30.59% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $ 8,054,000 16.9% 2021 $ 10,810,000 16.3% 2020 $ 8,432,676 17.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $ 8,101,000 17.0% 2021 $ 10,867,000 22.8% 2020 $ 6,327,465 13.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $ (312,000) 2021 $ 5,434,000 2020 $ (710,141) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of September 30, 2022, Xuhang Holdings Ltd. had $17.2 million in cash and $24.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending September 30, 2022, was $7.4 million.

Xuhang Holdings Limited IPO Details

Xuhang intends to raise $98 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says its PRC subsidiaries are not a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on the company's operations or financial condition.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Commentary About Xuhang's IPO

Xuhang Holdings Ltd. is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general corporate expansion plans.

The firm's financials have generated growing topline revenue growth, increasing gross profit but variable gross margin, growing operating profit but a swing to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022, was $7.4 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple fell to 6.9x in the most recent period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

The company faces PRC regulations on the circumstances under which it may pay dividends.

Xuhang's CapEx Ratio indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The company's Rule of 40 results have been fair, with slow revenue growth dragging down its performance for this metric.

The market opportunity for providing digital marketing services in China is large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years, so the firm enjoys strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company's outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm's auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

Univest Securities is the sole underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (37.3%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include the intense and fragmented competition in the markets in which it operates.

When we learn more IPO details from Xuhang Holdings Ltd. management, I'll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.