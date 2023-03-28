Microsoft: Not Too Late To Avoid Underperformance

Apr. 05, 2023 2:12 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL, META3 Comments
Summary

  • Microsoft Corporation has enjoyed a 20% gain YTD, mainly due to the excitement in AI and the investments in ChatGPT.
  • As of yet, Bing has not taken any market share from the dominant search engine leader Google, and the question is when will they.
  • Microsoft is valued as extremely expensive at 36x price to free cash flow, while 73% of free cash flow is spent on share buybacks and dividends.
  • Expectations are high, and any misses could result in a massive decline in Microsoft's stock price.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has seen a great run upward after the news that the company invested immensely in OpenAI, better known as the maker of ChatGPT. Microsoft has integrated the AI bot in their search engine Bing and is

Chart
Data by YCharts

Search Engine Market Share Worldwide

Statcounter (made by author)

Search Engine Market Share Worldwide

Statcounter (made by author)

Desktop Search Engine Market Share Worldwide

Statcounter (made by author)

Desktop Search Engine Market Share Worldwide

Statcounter (made by author)

Mobile Search Engine Market Share Worldwide

Statcounter (made by author)

Mobile Search Engine Market Share Worldwide

Statcounter (made by author)

EPS Estimates

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

