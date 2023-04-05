Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call April 5, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Melissa Napier - Head of Investor Relations

Sean Connolly - Chief Executive Officer

Dave Marberger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Ken Goldman - JPMorgan

Pamela Kaufman - Morgan Stanley

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets

Peter Galbo - Bank of America

Alexia Howard - Bernstein

Jason English - Goldman Sachs

Rob Dickerson - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Conagra Brands Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Melissa Napier, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Melissa Napier

Good morning. Thanks for joining us for the Conagra Brands' third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2023 earnings call. I'm here with Sean Connolly, our CEO; and Dave Marberger, our CFO, who will discuss our business performance. We'll take your questions when our prepared remarks conclude.

On today's call, we will be making some forward-looking statements. And while we are making these statements in good faith, we do not have any guarantees about the results we will achieve. Descriptions of our risk factors are included in the documents we filed with the SEC.

We will also be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP and adjusted numbers refer to measures that exclude items management believes impacts the comparability for the period referenced. Please see the earnings release for additional information on our comparability items. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the earnings press release and the slides that we'll be reviewing on today's call, both of which can be found in the Investor Relations

