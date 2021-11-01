VFMF: Exploring Why Vanguard's Multifactor Approach Hasn't Worked

Summary

  • VFMF is an actively-managed multi-factor ETF emphasizing momentum, quality, and value, after applying a volatility screen to eliminate the market's most volatile stocks.
  • Oddly, VFMF has underperformed three other Vanguard ETFs that emphasize these factors individually. In this case, the whole is less than the sum of the parts.
  • This article takes a closer look at VFMF's strategy to explain reasons for the poor performance. The initial volatility screen is suspicious and could inadvertently exclude too many high-potential stocks.
  • My fundamental analysis compares VFMF with Vanguard's three other factor ETFs: VFMO, VFQY, and VFVA. This analysis also revealed a surprising weakness for all funds: poor profitability.
  • I don't recommend readers buy VFMF, but I hope this analysis provides some insight into the strengths and weaknesses of factor-based investing.
Wooden cubes building word ETF (abbreviation of Exchange Traded Fund) on light blue background

Nastassia Samal

Investment Thesis

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) has a 43% monthly win rate over its benchmark iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV), indicating that pressure is mounting for VFMF's active fund managers to increase the

IWV vs. VFMO vs. VFQY vs. VFVA vs. VFMF Sector Exposures

Morningstar

VFMF Top Ten Holdings

Vanguard

U.S. Multifactor ETF Performance Comparison

The Sunday Investor

IWV vs. VFMO vs. VFQY vs. VFVA vs. VFMF Fundamentals: How Vanguard's Factor Based Approach To Investing Works

The Sunday Investor

Comments

